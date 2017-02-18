HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bellator Bout Canceled

Georges St-Pierre

featuredDana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Has Signed for UFC Return

Cris Cyborg

featuredCris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Did You Score Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson’s First Bout a Draw? (UFC 209 Free Fight)

February 18, 2017
3 Comments

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thomson first met at UFC 205 in an epic Fight of the Night which ended in a majority draw. They meet again to settle the score in the main event at UFC 209 on March 4 live on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg Granted Exemption, Cleared of UFC Anti-Doping Violation

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Fedor Emelianenko Bellator 172 Post-Fight

Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione Post-Fight P...

Feb 19, 20171 Comment49 Views

Fedor and the big winners from the Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione fight card fielded questions from the media following the event in San Jose, Calif.

Patricky ‘PitbullR...

Patricky "Pitbull" Freire demolished Josh "The Punk" Thomson with

Feb 19, 2017
Fedor Emelianenko

Fedor vs. Matt Mitrione Bel...

Saturday night's Bellator 172 main event between Fedor Emelianenko

Feb 18, 2017
Brian Stann, Sergio Pettis and Michael Chiesa

UFC Halifax Q&A with B...

Former fighter turned broadcaster Brian Stann, flyweight contender Sergio

Feb 18, 2017
  • Collideoverme

    It was close. But I had Thompson 29-28. Need to rewatch it.

  • uncle

    Woodley won

  • I was paid $104000 in 2016 by working on-line from my house a­­n­­d I was able to do it by w­orking part time f­o­r several h daily. I used work opportunity I stumbled upon online and I am so excited that i earned so much money. It’s so user-friendly and I’m so thankful that i discovered it. Here’s what I do… STATICTAB.COM/iyxniid

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA