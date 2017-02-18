Did You Score Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson’s First Bout a Draw? (UFC 209 Free Fight)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thomson first met at UFC 205 in an epic Fight of the Night which ended in a majority draw. They meet again to settle the score in the main event at UFC 209 on March 4 live on Pay-Per-View.

