Did Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee’s UFC Interim Title Fight Just Lose 10 Pounds?

September 4, 2017
A fight between Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee has been booked for UFC 216. The bout is supposed to crown an interim UFC lightweight champion. 

According to a Las Vegas billboard, however, it appears the bout has lost 10 pounds. 

At least, that’s what this photo that Ferguson tweeted indicates. 

Someone has some answering to do after the bout was promoted as an interim featherweight championship. Good think Ferguson is on the lookout!

