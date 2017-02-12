Did the Ref Decide Germaine de Randamie vs. Holly Holm? (UFC 208 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Watch the Germaine de Randamie vs. Holly Holm fight highlights and decide for yourself if the referee determined the outcome of the fight at UFC 208 in Brooklyn.

RELATED > More UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Fight Highlight Videos

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram