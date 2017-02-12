Did the Ref Decide Germaine de Randamie vs. Holly Holm? (UFC 208 Fight Highlights)
(Video courtesy of UFC | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)
Watch the Germaine de Randamie vs. Holly Holm fight highlights and decide for yourself if the referee determined the outcome of the fight at UFC 208 in Brooklyn.
Holly Holm’s evening at UFC 208 didn’t end like she wanted. She thought she won a five-round fight and would be crowned featherweight champion.