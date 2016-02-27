Did the Judges Get Silva vs. Bisping Right? Here’s the Scorecard!

The UFC Fight Night 84 main event was a wild fight, to say the least. Anderson Silva appeared to have won the fight with a flying knee at the end of the third round. But when the fight continued for the full five rounds, Michael Bisping was announced the winner by unanimous decision.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 84 Results: Battered, Bloody Michael Bisping Upsets Anderson Silva

Did the judges get it right? You can check out the scorecard below, and also vote in the poll below this article to make your opinion count!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram