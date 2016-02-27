HOT OFF THE WIRE
Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt

featuredUrijah Faber Exclusive: Cody Garbrandt is Destined to be the Greatest (video)

Amanda Nunes - UFC 207 Post

featuredAmanda Nunes: ‘That’s It for Ronda Rousey’ (UFC 207 video)

Ronda Rousey at UFC 184

featuredRonda Rousey Releases Statement on Her UFC Future

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Towers Over UFC 207 Fighter Salaries

Did the Judges Get Silva vs. Bisping Right? Here’s the Scorecard!

February 27, 2016
Comments off

The UFC Fight Night 84 main event was a wild fight, to say the least. Anderson Silva appeared to have won the fight with a flying knee at the end of the third round. But when the fight continued for the full five rounds, Michael Bisping was announced the winner by unanimous decision.

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 84 Results: Battered, Bloody Michael Bisping Upsets Anderson Silva

Did the judges get it right? You can check out the scorecard below, and also vote in the poll below this article to make your opinion count!

Anderson Silva vs. Michael Bisping scorecard

Follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Related Article

neil-magny-ufc207post-750

Neil Magny Wants a Top Five Opponent Next (Vi...

Jan 03, 2017No Comments13 Views

Rising welterweight Neil Magny talks about his UFC 207 win over former champion Johny Hendricks and says that he wants to face a top five opponent next.

tj-dillashaw-ufc207post-750

TJ Dillashaw Makes His Case...

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw talks about his one-sided

Jan 03, 2017
BJ Penn

Watch BJ Penn Tap Out Kenny...

UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn and Kenny Florian

Jan 02, 2017
Cody-Garbrandt-UFC-207-01

Cody Garbrandt Wants to Giv...

Newly crowned bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt talks about his

Jan 02, 2017
  • TheCerealKiller

    Bisping lost, badly!

    • Collideoverme

      For the first time cereal I disagree. I also feel Bisping got rds 1,2, and 4

  • drkdisciple

    That fight could have been over twice and Anderson decided to clown around like he did against Weidman. As far as I’m concerned Anderson got exactly what he deserved. With that said I hope Bisping does not get a title shot based on his pretty average performance!!

    • Jimmy Stone

      Silva almost got knocked out the same exact way he lost to Weidman. I disagree about Bisping not performing well. Given he was fighting one of the greatest fighters of all time time, he stood up the whole fight against a guy who destroyed Forest Griffin, Stephan Bonnar, James Irvin, Vitor Belfort and Rich Franklin and landed more shots. I don’t think he deserves a title shot, but maybe a fight against Weidman or Belfort.

      • bob

        Weidman would crush him, Belfort already did, as did Luke. He can’t beat any of the top guys. Give him Nick Diaz, it would be fun watching him run from Nick the whole fight.

    • cheflacsto

      I think Bisping performed as well as he could, he simply is not on Anderson Silva’s level now or 5 years ago. I agree with many people who stated Anderson had several chances to win the fight by TKO and stopped being aggressive, went back to clowning around and got what he deserved. Anderson is superior to Bisping, but the Count showed a ton of heart, good chin and his tenaciousness won him the decision. Hopefully Anderson learned something here and comes out trying in the future before he retires.

      • Grandwizrd

        Well said,.. Anderson has gotta do more than he has in his last 2 fights… Not sure why he had his back glued to the fence for most of round 4,but he may have figured that the fight was already won in Judges eyes (hence 3rd round KO)…
        Bisping got beat up… Real bad, and I think the judges shoulda’ scored a 10-8 for whatever round gave him that much damage (and it wasn’t just the end of round 3, one flying knee doesn’t absolutely destroy a guys face in multiple places)… Heck, by round 5 he looked like a walking carcas,… Silva could have easily put him away, but didn’t

  • Bully4me17

    Rewatch the fight. Bisping clearly did win the first two rounds. After what happened at the end of round three and there being so much discussion of it even after round four started. Most people really didn’t judge round four on it own merit. Myself included. After the fight was over all th people watching decided to watch round four over again. Damn! I was surprised Anderson didn’t due much at all but posture until the last few seconds of the round. Scoring round four again it was definitely Bispings round. By the MMA 10-9 must scoring system. Yup, I think the judges got it right. The Spider certainly won rounds 3 and 5 by a greater margin but the fight goes to THE COUNt 48-47. Anderson once again lost the fight IMO because of his Stupid antics.

  • Chicago

    I was wondering if the fight was going to be a draw with the 5 rd being a 10-8

  • Tavor Brown

    LMAO! You take away the cheap that landed, because Herb would not give Bisping his mouth peice back and Bisping would have won round 3 and maybe round 5 too

    • Cptmats

      #1 It was Silva that lost his mouth piece Not Bisping
      #2 You are supposed to continue fighting till the ref stops you.

      Bisping was rocked at the end of the third and tried getting Herb to stop it because of Silvas mouth piece when he should have kept fighting.
      Fight should have ended at the end of 3rd.

      • brendan flanagan

        #1 are you an idiot
        #2 did you watch the fight
        Silva takes his mouth piece out after his celebration. Why would bisbing care about Andersons mouth piece. Talk like you know it all.

    • countdouche

      Only a complete nube would think that was a cheap shot. A fighter cannot call ‘time out’ in the middle of a fight, only the ref can pause the fight. That knee was epic, it totally scrambled what was left of Bisping’s brain!

  • Jack Donald

    seems like people are voting for the fighter they like most in the poll, watching it i felt it was 3-2 Bisping and for once the judges got a close one right. also i disagree with the article above stating Silva appeared to win the fight, only Silva seemed to think that.

  • Karina Guzman

    Did not even think it was hard to score. 1,2 and 4 for Bisping. Anderson Silva fought like somebody who expected the judges to award him the fight.

  • Jimmy Stone

    I was surprised Dana White questioned the outcome of the fight. Silva just couldn’t put together an effective offense besides the kick he landed in the 5th round and he lacked octagon control. Also, that knee to the head in the 3rd round was “INSANE,” but I was surprised Herb didn’t pause the fight. Silva kept trying to get Bisping to over commit to a punch and then counter but Bisping held in there with his hands up sneaking in jabs and straight punches.

    Greatest fight I’ve seen in a long time. I didn’t think Bisping could survive in a stand up battle with Silva but I was wrong.

    • bob

      Fighters can not pause a fight, and no decent ref would have paused that fight.

  • Chris Moss

    Wasn’t close on scoring without ACTUALLY KO’ing the Count. You can’t dodge 3 or 4 shots, eat 3 or 4 shots, then throw 1 and expect to win. Herb definitely should’ve stepped in upon separation, and Bisbing should’ve defended himself, but regardless, the buzzer sounded before the shot and he certainly didn’t fall unconscious. Silva lost for sure.

    • bob

      Buzzer sounded after the shot, you need to re-watch.

  • As a Brit who is is a huge Anderson SIlva fan, I thought it was a really easy fight to score. Using the ten point must system and scoring it round by round, Bisping takes rounds 1, 2 and 4 and wins the fight 48 – 47 as all the judges scored it If you scored the fight as a whole then Silva wins it based on the fact that every shot SIlva lands is worth about 30 of Bisping’s as Bisping has no power. Silva could’ve killed Bisping any time he liked if he wasn’t pi$$ing about, showboating and playing around with his hands. Bisping didnt win the fight, SIlva lost it.

    • Barley Mcgrew

      You may be a Silva fan. But you clearly understand FA about MMA. Ludicrous post.

      • Bobby

        Barley, explain how this post isn’t accurate? Anyone thinking this fight was a robbery is delusional. Using the ten point must system, Bisping clearly won rounds 1 & 2, and Silva clearly won rounds 3 & 5. Therefore the winner of the 4th round wins the fight. It was a fairly competitive round which IMO Bisping won, although I wouldn’t have been overly shocked if Silva got the nod. Damage done was clearly Silva, but on judges score card it’s far too close for anyone to call it a robbery.

        • Barley Mcgrew

          I have no problem whatsoever with said scoring, Bobby. Indeed, I whole-heartedly concur with it. My ire was directed towards the claim Silva could have “killed Bisping any time he liked if he wasn’t pissing about showboating and playing around with his hands. -Bisping didn’t win the fight, Silva lost it”.

          Silva has always fought that way to a certain extent – and in many ways it is an essential component of his fighting DNA (it settles him, imbues him with a sense of superiority over an opponent – and often de-stabilises the game of his opponent). Furthermore, Anderson – a hero of mine as he is of you – is simply not the fighter he once was. A once chasm-like gap between Silva and Bisping has clearly greatly narrowed.

          Hence I consider it to be both harsh and churlish to deny the endlessly-maligned Bisping (one of the greatest stalwarts in UFC history) any credit whatsoever for a fantastic victory (one that admittedly would have been highly unlikely just a couple of years ago) – when our fellow Brit’s stoicism in the face of habitual Silva’s theatrics played a large part in determining the outcome of last night’s thrilling contest (just as Weidman and Sonnen were unpeturbed by a far better Silva’s tricks in past contests).

          My post WAS a tad harsh. I should have worded it better.

          • countdouche

            Stoicism by Bisping?? lmao he was just trying to stay alive. At least he only used his trademark move, the eye poke, once! Bisping is the once and future joke of the mw division!

          • Barley Mcgrew

            ‘Stoicism’ – The enduramce of pain or hardship without the displays of feelings or without complaint – Oxford English Dictionary.

            Which is EXACTLY what Bisping has demonstrated throughout his UFC career, dummy. Back to school. Furthermore, Michael Bisping – far from being the “once and future joke of the middleweight division” – has been nothing short of an essential cog in the development of both MMA and the UFC as a whole.

            The Briton – by far the highest paid fighter in MMA history – has been pivotal in selling MMA to the 500 million strong European continent – in addition to acting as a perennial gatekeeper for true world-class in both the middleweight and light-heavyweight divisions (beat Bisping – and you are proven top drawer. Lose to Bisping – and you are short of absolute top flight).

            To demonstrate both your ignorance of the English language and your ignorance of the UFC/MMA in one short paragraph. Well done, bubba.

          • countdouche

            stoic–a person who can endure pain or hardship without showing their feelings or complaining.
            in other words, definitely not Bisping, who has an excuse for every fight he loses. His favorite excuse is ‘the other guy was on PED’s’…when the reality is the other guy is better, stronger, more talented, less whiny, etc.
            And no, he’s nowhere close to being the highest paid fighter. If you look strictly at show/win money, yes, based on so many appearances. But if you look at the complete picture, he’s nowhere near the top 10 UFC fighters in terms of net worth.
            I agree that he’s just a simpleton gatekeeper though, you did get that right.
            And i like how your grasp of MMA is limited to what your mommy looked up for you on Google.

          • Barley Mcgrew

            1. Michael Bisping has been the very definition of ‘stoic’ throughout his career. As you are perfectly well aware.

            2. Google ‘UFC highest career earnings’. You will come to a detailed list of every fighter ever to compete inside the UFC. And right at the top of that list – ahead of Silva, GSP and Chuck Liddell in 2, 3 and 4th spot – is one MICHAEL BISPING.

            3. I was NOT overusing the ‘hyphen’. I was using the ‘dash’ correctly.

            You spotted the omission of a single ‘r’ in perturbed. The ONLY thing you have got right thus far (making yourself look pedantically churlish in doing so).

            I expect a full apology (fat chance). Or stop posting on my avatar.

          • countdouche

            Highest paid equals all earnings idiot. He isn’t one of the highest paid, which is reflected in his net worth. Go back to school, you do not understand even basic financial concepts. All MMA fighters have more than one source of income. The UFC pays them (although the published pay does not include PPV incentives, which is valid in this case because no one pays to watch Bisping),their sponsors pay them, they get paid to speak at events, do guest coachings, act in movies. All of that is PAY. So no, he is not and will never be one of the highest paid fighters.

          • Barley Mcgrew

            Michael Bisping is the highest paid UFC fighter by purse – which is all I ever claimed (how you choose to subsequently define ‘highest-paid’ it is your affair. I was 100% spot on with what I said. It is YOU who is guilty of trying to alter the meaning of something that I opined. I made a plain simple statement – and I was right).

            Now go away. I didn’t ask you to start hanging around me like a bad smell earlier on. And you are the sort of loudmouth, swaggering creep made bold by the internet that most serious posters on the web cannot stand. Last reply.

          • Countdouche

            you may be the least intelligent troll in internet history. Take Bisping’s cock out of your mouth long enough to admit you are wrong and apologize. Thanks!

          • countdouche

            You should have used better grammar as well. You try very hard to sound intelligent, but then can’t even spell “unperturbed.”
            And your overuse of the hyphen only adds to your ostentatiousness.

          • Barley Mcgrew

            I write for a living. And ALL submitted copy needs to be proof-read because EVEN the finest writers (which I am not) will litter their copy with mistakes (easy to do when writing copiously).

            This is something you would know if you had a brain (the clue is in the ridiculous accusation of ‘trying to sound intelligent’ – something that only an ill-educated gimp like you would ever even think of). I just write. I don’t try to ‘sound’ (it’s ‘read’ if you really must be pedantic) like anything.

            Stop your nonsense and learn about the sport you opine on. Michael Bisping is EXACTLY the sort of fighter who is the very lifeblood of any combat sport – always ready to fight anyone and essential in sorting out the excellent from the also-rans.

            I would venture if you post like a beer-swilling, disrespectful yob (the type still all-too prevalent in MMA crowds) – then people will treat you as such.

            The ‘I hate Bisping’ thing has been done to death. Rise above

          • countdouche

            Then what have you written? Has anyone but your mommy read it? Did she give you a gold star? Was it an ode to your mancrush Bisping?? You sound like an uneducated idiot, you clearly haven’t heard-or read about-colloquial expressions. If you are a writer, you are clearly an inept one who fails miserably in your attempts to glorify an incredibly average MMA fighter. Instead, it sounds like (do i need to explain why that is correct? maybe ask your professor?) your support of Bisping is based on some weird homoerotic yearning you have for him. It’s ok, i don’t discriminate:)

          • Barley Mcgrew

            Yeah, yeah, yeah. ‘Your mommy this’, ‘mancrush’ that, ‘you sound uneducated’ the other. You talk in the cliches every swaggering keyboard warrior ALWAYS talks. Hence we’ve heard it all before, bellend.

            Furthermore, showing basic respect for a long-standing stalwart of the sport is a very long way from ‘glorifying’ or having a ‘homoerotic yearning’ (another internet cliche – how about ‘nut-hugging’?) for said fighter.

            Your swaggering, internet tough-guy attitude towards both Bisping and myself demonstrates you are no combat sports fan at heart – just a Johnny-come-lately who has hitched a ride on MMA recently.

            * I was (and am) a fairly successful writer actually. Working on the same publication that several ‘Ring’ magazine editors have worked on. Among other topics I write about.

            Now go away (wave your huge internet d— elsewhere).

          • Countdouche

            Sure you are. Please add a link to your article…oh yeah, you can’t because you’re a fake. You’re a moronic troll with zero mma IQ. I’ve seen every UFC since the first one. Your inability to be objective regarding your man crush, along with your complete lack of mma knowledge, indicate that you are not an MMA writer, nor are you any type of professional writer. If you were you’d be writing, not spending your time trolling sites in an effort to be Bisping’s number one fanboy. Go away loser.

          • Barley Mcgrew

            GO AWAY!! Lol.

          • countdouche

            Sorry i haven’t been able to keep up with your rants, your mom’s house doesn’t have WiFi…..

        • mmamouth

          Bobby, you don’t understand the 10 point must system either. See my post above.

    • mmamouth

      Brad, had the 10 point must system been properly utilized then, according to your observation, the score would have been different. 10 point must means that one fight must be given 10 points. The other fighter can receive 10 or 9 or 8 or 7 or anything down to 1. If Silva punches were worth “30 of Bispings”, the ability to score it as such is there. It just isn’t used properly.

      • Sorry mate I’ve only just seen this as I’ve been logged off for months due to having no interested in the garbage that wrestling has become.

        I don’t understand how you come the conclusion that had the 10 point must system been used correctly then the scores would be different. Yes 10 point must means that one fighter must be given 10 points, except for circumstances where a fighter has a point taken away yet still wins the round (Ortiz Vs Evans 1). Well, Bisping won three rounds and Silva won two, resulting in the 48-47 score all three judges decided upon. I think we can all agree that for a 10-10 round to be given in mma, both guys would have to just jump up and down for five minutes because it’s such a rare thing to happen, I literally have no examples to give as I can’t think of any. And 10-8 rounds are again very rare and usually come out during GSP fights where he dominates but can’t finish. I see no problem in the 5 10-9 rounds that were scored on this fight, because although Silva’s shots are more effective, effective striking is only one of the criteria on the judges scorecards and doesn’t therefore hold enough sway to win the round.

        And come on, one of Silva’s punches is definitely worth at least 30 of Bispings, lol. I’m a 160lb weakling and I could hit harder than Mick, hehe

  • Bobby

    Anyone thinking this fight was a robbery is delusional. Using the ten point must system, Bisping clearly won rounds 1 & 2, and Silva clearly won rounds 3 & 5. Therefore the winner of the 4th round wins the fight. It was a fairly competitive round which IMO Bisping won, although I wouldn’t have been overly shocked if Silva got the nod. Damage done was clearly Silva, but on judges score card it’s far too close for anyone to call it a robbery.

    • El Gvapo

      You’re right.

    • deepgrim

      i had bisping 1,2 and 4 and i think anderson only has himself to blame. He did nothing most of the rounds but when he did open up he looked like he could stop bisping- i dont understand why he didnt open up more, maybe he isnt fit enough now for a big output? Bisping nearly had round 3 in the bag too until that few strikes at the end of the round, the knee was a bit unsporting but is all part of the fight

      • Bobby

        Yip totally agree, it was more a case of Silva losing this fight than Bisping winning. Who knows why Silva didn’t pull the trigger more and go for the finish, it certainly seem like he could have got it if he went for it. He’s always been a bit of an odd job in the cage though, so who can predict these things.

        • deepgrim

          definately anderson could have one it, but bisping fought smart, didnt get sucked into andersons game when he tried to get him more aggressive against the cage and just scored more points

    • countdouche

      Disagree. I thought Silva won the 4th, but even if he didn’t, the 3rd should have been 10-8 and worse case Silva walks away with a draw

      • Bobby

        potentially could have been a 10-8 but it was a competitive round before the knee, and they usually only give 10-8 when someone dominates the whole round, not just 2sec of it. In reality, ufc rules and judges still have some way to go it improve on consistency, they all score the various fighter attributes differently.

        • countdouche

          Definitely need to fix the scoring system.

  • Bigwidesmile

    These two fighters’ personalities annoy the crap out of me so I don’t have a vested interest in the outcome.
    I have always regarded Anderson as vastly superior over Bisping as a fighter,
    But…..
    Bisping won.

  • consciousnes

    this was like boxing matches in Germany ,meaning STOLEN !!!

  • cheflacsto

    What round did Anderson land the front kick to Bispings face? 4th or 5th Either way Anderson was asking for this, he had Bisping hurt on numerous occasions and then backed off. Anderson could of finished Bisping and just wasn’t aggressive enough. I thought Anderson won the fight, but I can see how it went to Bisping. I think the majority of people saying it was a robbery are looking at the damage that Anderson did to Bisping and the lack of punishment Bisping gave out.

    • score cards are bull $#@!

      Bisbing was used for practice if the rematch was today silva could fight again Bisbing is in bed or in hospital right now and silva probably got up shaved went for jog and is sight seeing . I bet only one man feels like a winner this morning.

      • cheflacsto

        agree but I can see how Anderson lost, he did a ton of damage in Round 3 and 5, took the rest of them off

  • Neil

    “Of silva hadn’t have been so lazy he’d have won” That’s like saying “if Fighter A had thrown a knockout punch he’d have won”

    Silva is a lazy fighter, silva is often more concerned with dancing than fighting, and thats just the fighter he is, win or lose, so it can never really be used as an excuse, because it’s not a one-time deal. He dances around in ALL of his fights, and it seems that as people have worked it out, it’s just getting harder for him to be productive.

  • Xan

    C’mon Bisping looked like a zombie, was running away, he didn’t even understand from which side the shots arrived.. Bisping was switched off so many times and we could see that from his face at the end of the fight. Was cut in three points…i wonder whether he got still some blood in his body or was all on the ground

    • Bob Vandalay

      Bisping wasnt running away. Silva was running track in the 5th. Bisping was the aggressor the entire fight.

      • bob

        If getting knocked on your a$s means you’re the aggressor…lol

    • Mark

      i watched another fight, he just about knocked silva out, reminded me o the Weidman fight, i was already laughing though it was over! the kick when the ref distracted him was damage that shouldn’t have happened with a good ref, and certainly changed the fight.

  • Josh Rayborn

    Boxing scoring should not be used in the sport.

    • score cards are bull#@$$!

      Josh is right it’s called a fight not a match.

    • Bob Vandalay

      Bisping threw and landed way more strikes. That is a fact. You cant judge just by damage. A silva flying knee and thrust kick did so much damage to bisping’s face but that doesnt erase all of bisping strikes. Who was the aggressor for the entire fight? Bisping.

  • Bob Vandalay

    Bisping easily won rounds 1, 2 and 4. For some odd reason, Silva does his defensive dancing way too much and is inactive with his attacking. He tries to bait bisping with a powerful counter but it doesnt really work. Dumb gameplan. Can’t blame cardio because silva looked fine. If silva was aggressive, he would have won but he wasnt. He took his foot off the pedal in the 5th when he needed the ko.

  • ando913

    Bisping definitely won 1,2 & 4. Silva didn’t fight great at all.

  • Salomon1080

    Silva lost the fight by taking his foot off the gas in the last round. I believe he could have put bisbing away but instead he believed he had the decision and let it go to the judges instead of risking geting knocked out himself. Bisbing did look good and he most definitely won the fight I just don’t thing he’s the better fighter. I don’t believe either fighter is a potential belt holder at the moment. I don’t think either can break the top 3.

    • Mark

      i think about #6 is right, no way 3, if it weren’t for the knee kick when ref distracted bisbing wouldn’t be any question. luke will knock him out within 2 rounds.

  • Jason Morris

    It’s the same issue we have had with Anderson in each of his past few fights… the dreaded “What If?” Landed punch counts were 100 to 92 with Anderson clearly landing the more devastating blows. The only good blows the Count landed were in the first and second. However, Anderson had Bisping hurt on multiple occasions and never really followed through. The old Spider would recognize he hurt someone and go in for the kill and it often ended spectacularly. The new Spider clowns and taunts even after.

    I’m surprised no one noted the extra long break in between the 3rd and 4th that was completely Silva’s fault. If Silva gets his ass back to his corner after the spectacular knee, Bisping would have been done in round 4. Instead, Silva jumps on the fence, refuses to get down, and then takes his foot off the gas for the first 3 minutes of the 4th allowing Bisping to recover. Silva lands some good shots in the 4th but not enough to win the round (even though on first glance, I did think Silva won 3,4,5).

    You would think the Weidman travesty would have cleared the Spider away from this type of fighting but obviously it didn’t…. damn shame because Spider fighting at 50% is still, in my opinion, a top 3 guy in the weight class.

  • Mark

    silva thinks the acting like he is in control (stupid) wins the fight, that’s exactly how he got knocked out, he lost, if it weren’t for the BS knee kick when the ref distracted bisbing he would have lost every round. if he fight luke he won’t last 2 rounds.

    • John

      lol obviously a nube. It was a perfectly legal knee, and fight should have been over after he ko’d Bisping with it. Look at how long it took Bisping to get off his butt after that!

      • Mark

        bull

    • aNYagenda

      “…that’s exactly how he got knocked out,…”

      The same smug toying thing that got him knocked out,
      is the same shtick that lost that decision.

  • look at there faces bro

    Bisping faught that boring Frankie Edgar play it safe and score points with half committing jabs to avoid getting k.od type of fight that you (hard core) mma fans love so much ,bisping looked like he was trying to spar, bisping may of scored as many points as Silva but Silva definitely kicked Bisping ass ,if I was Bisping I’d feel like I lost they really need to change the way they score fights ,in real life it’s who got the better of the other guy who wins the fight other words ,one guy looks like hamburger hill and the other is unscathed the guy who has no marks on him wins

    • aNYagenda

      But what did silva do?

      Other then a dirty ghetto flying knee on a break for a mouth guard?

      You uncivilized 3rd world creep.

      • countdouche

        You meant “a completely legal, perfectly timed flying knee that knocked Bisping senseless.”
        Also, did you miss the front kick that knocked the douchy Brit across the ring??

        • Mark

          one kick the whole fight, the knee was crap, silva was about out, reminded me of the weidamen fight, silva acting stupid, down and out, laughter and cheer! I was already laughing!.

          • countdouche

            Silva was out?? That’s funny, he stumbled once when off balance and hit by a pansy as$ Bisping punch, but he was never in any trouble. Bisping, on the other hand, was out so much he probably forgot more of the fight than he remembers. Bisping got destroyed, Silva didn’t even have a bruise. BTW that ‘crap’ knee turned Bisping’s lights out.

          • Mark

            i would like to see luke get silva, but doubt he would ever get that high again. he’s probably afraid of Weidman, he made him look like a fool twice. nothing wrong with losing but he did the same stupid stuff and got his butt kicked twice.

          • countdouche

            Yes, Silva needs to change his stupid habits if he wants to be champion again. The old Silva would have ko’d Bisping within a minute of the first round. Luke will have his hands full with Weidman. It was an extremely close fight until Weidman decided to throw the most awkward kick ever.

    • NothingButFacts

      Lol you sound ignorant. Frankie is a surgeon with great footwork and boxing ability. And considering he’s finished 3 out of his last 4 fights with his last one being a first round KO i would say he’s doing a damn good job. This is professional fighting man not the redneck backyard brawl… If you want to see two guys throw non stop haymakers and not protect themselves go on YouTube and watch amateur street fights or old DaDa 5000 and Kimbo fights.

      • look at there faces bro

        Frankie is boring dude I’ve ordered his paper views and was very disappointed each time when you spending 50-60 bucks on this crap,is Frankie a brain surgeon ?heart surgeon? Maby he’s a foot surgeon if he is a foot surgeon that will be good for him,he can surgically remove Mcgregors foot out his ass after Conor whoops that bitch, Frankie such a bad ass whys he ducking the champ And THE Only reason He k.od Mendes was cuz Mendes hadn’t fully recovered from Conors left fist

      • look at there faces bro

        And foot work? You like watching fighters footwork? You would rather see fancy work over aggressive ruthless k.os? What is wrong with you

  • countdouche

    Definitely got it wrong. Anyway you look at it, a fight is a fight, and Bisping got his a$s whooped!
    I had Silva winning the last 3 rounds easily. Even if you gift Bisping the 4th round, Silva definitely took the 3rd round 10-8, and worse case it would have been a draw. Thanks to crooked judging, Bisping does not lose decisions in England–just look at the Hamill fight.

    • aNYagenda

      “Bisping does not lose decisions in England…”

      The ole Braz excuse.
      Tell me about silvas rheumatism too.

      • countdouche

        Please, watch the Hamill fight to educate yourself, then comment.

        • aNYagenda

          I’ve been watching Braz make excuses for longer then you have been breathing.

          Let alone hairballs.

          Its a Portuguese thing.
          Nice enough people,
          in their own way.

          • countdouche

            so you admit you haven’t seen the Hamill fight? The one where Hamill outstruck Bisping, and threw him around the ring like a doll, won every round, and still lost the decision?

          • mmamouth

            Exactly, and then disgustingly gloated over a hearing impaired Hamill, after being gifted the win.

    • Greg

      I’m sorry but silva landed about 4-5 punches in round 4? He stood against the cafe getting hit for 4 minutes atleast it’s not a gift your letting round 3 effect your scoring of round 4

    • Weeg Powers

      watch ufc much??? that knew was the only thing that did damage

      • mmamouth

        You missed that beautiful front kick to the grill?

    • mmamouth

      Crooked, maybe. Ignorant, definitely. The 10 point must system does not mean that every round must be scored 10-9 with the vary rare exception being a 10-8. When is the last time you saw a 10-10 round scored, or a 10-7 round? Or a 10-6 round? Those are all legitimate options and the 10-8 and 10-10 rounds are criminally under utilized.

  • John

    Silva’s chin is gone and he needs to retire. Getting dropped by Michael Bisping isn’t a good sign.

    • aNYagenda

      His chin was probably always decent,
      …it looks decent…
      …but was it always great?

      He used to have the twitch reflex to not get touched.
      You seen it.

    • Groinstrike

      I don’t think his chin is gone. I think his timing isn’t as good as it was. Is it age or ring rust? Who knows. He has been fighting very irregularly. I think the best thing he can do is get back to training as quickly as possible and get back in the ring. Only then can he know if it’s rust, or age.

    • Cpt. Obvious

      IDK, Bisbing was always a good striker, but he has really come into his own in his last few fights.

  • SnaggOlicious .

    Act like a douche, lose like a douche.

    • Alex Rex

      i couldnt agree more. and silva has always been a douche! people should stop referring to that clown as the greatest, unless were talking of greatest arrogant jerk!

      • trinitrackstar1

        And this is supported but what exactly?

  • David

    At the risk of getting hammered and lord only knows why I am commenting. However to my understanding the scoring is pretty simplistic. A round is scored to the fighter who lands the most effective blows or grapples depending what style dominates the round. If there is no clear winner by that criteria then you move down the list to aggression, number of hits and ring control. In those last 3 areas Bisping clearly wins 3 rounds of the contest but only by 10-9 as the end result of his efforts did not lead to any ‘very’ effective blows or cause Silva any real distress. I no you will argue over a few blows but there are equally many that Silva landed that are in the same category. As for the other two rounds Silva clearly won those and the effectiveness of his strikes was well within the criteria for a 10-8 score in either of those. It does not matter who was winning the round until then because the scoring is meant to be dominated by ‘effective’ blows not the weak slaps that Bisping kept throwing. Take away the big shots and Bisping wins 48-47. Score them as they are meant to be rewarded and it i either 47-47 or 47-46 to Silva. Either way he was the victim of home town scoring, nothing new there and his corner should have better informed him of this heading into the 5th round, not to mention making sure he went for the kill in the 4th.

    • Bobby

      Not trying to offend as your clearly timid about commenting, but you really don’t know much about the way ufc scores their fights. Whether or not I agree with it (I don’t) 10-8 rounds are only awarded when a round is completely dominated by one fighter. Round 3 was very competitive and with Silva’s only real offence been the knee. I mean he clearly won the round, but not a 10-8. Round 5 was even closer then round 3, plus Bisping won round 2 more dominantly then Silva won round 5.

      • mmamouth

        There in lies the biggest problem with the scoring system. You often get two or more rounds scored as 10-9, that are really quite different. In order to properly utilize a 10 point must system, if that is what is going to continue to be used, the mentality must change to properly include 10-10 rounds, 10-7 rounds and perhaps even 10-6 rounds. The rules of the scoring system already account for their inclusion. They are just never used, in large part due to ignorance.

      • David

        No problem Bobby always happy to rationally discuss and express my
        opinions. The problem is the application of the scoring system and you
        are right in a way, I don’t profess to know how some of these judges
        apply what should be quite straightforward but that does not make them
        right. I do not disagree with your reasoning that a fighter has to
        clearly dominate a round to be awarded 10-8. The problem is in how you
        define “dominate”. Without having the rules at my fingertip the scoring
        system was not designed to reward a fighter unduly for simply making a
        lot of slaps and controlling the ring. It was designed to make the
        contest more appealing and to promote aggression thus I can accept the
        judges scoring two of the rounds to Bisping 10-9. I did originally think
        3 but after watching it again last night very little of what Bisping
        did in Rounds 1,2 or 4 was effective. Particularly 1 & 4 so as
        written and intended the scoring should have favoured the more effective
        fighter, even in round 2 which was predominantly a stand up fight.
        Silva had the more effective blows except for the knock down of course.
        The grapple really amounts to nothing as per the rules.Why? because the
        round was predominantly a stand up stoush. So saying not many of
        Bsipings round arm overhead blows found the mark anyway and Silva got a
        couple of good kicks in on the ground but I digress. The use of ring
        control.aggression and quantity of strikes are secondary scoring
        criteria and either the judges accept that or the rules need changing.
        It does not matter if every judge thought Bisping led round 3 with ring
        control and aggression until the last 30 seconds. Those last 30 seconds
        mean all that is forgotten and the round scored on effectiveness There
        is even a reasonable argument to score Round 3 to Silva 10-7 as this is
        meant to be invoked when a referee is contemplating stopping a fight.
        Everyone, judges included have gone “well Bisping had the round won
        until Silva struck so we’ll score it just to Silva” Wrong! as I have
        already explaned. Damage counts. Sure the rules no longer state damage
        for fear of legal repercussions but effectiveness being a subjective
        term is meant to cover that whilst in reality meaning the same darn.
        Commonsense tells you that a bloke who is unscathed and almost untouched
        all night is the winner over a guy whose face is a mess. Not just from
        one hit, he was clocked time and again by Silva. Yes we all want to see
        the battered bruised and almost vanquished rise from the canvas and
        wreak havoc, hollywood thrives on the premise. Problem is Bisping rose
        from the canvas and merely showed resilience and how stoic the British
        are. The only danger he posed to Silva was spurting so much blood he
        might have slipped.
        Seriously though did Silva lose it by not being
        aggressive enough, clearly the judges thought so. It then follows they
        believed Bisping won it by bitch slappin’ and toe treadin’. Is that
        really what the UFC want to promote. Take away the blood and the
        controversy and this fight would be in the trash can already. Therein
        lies the answer.
        Sorry for the rant. In simple terms because everyone
        accepts that a fighter wins a round because he is more aggressive,
        throws more punches, kicks etc. it does not make it right. Inflicting
        damage (yep I said damage) is the be all and end all of scoring. It is
        in the rules (as effective).
        Footnote – Both these guys should retire, slow ineffective and short on testosterone.
        Silva
        wanted to dance and hug rather than go for the kill and Bisping could
        have hit Silva 10,000 times and still not tickled him.

        • Bobby

          I see where you are coming from, but you must separate the physical act of ‘fighting’ and the sport. If this was a street fight judged under Pride rules (fight judged in it’s entirety) then Silva would be the victor. He inflicted more damage and was closer to finishing. But… this isn’t a street fight, it’s a sport, and Bisping played the game better, he won three of the rounds, even if they were by closer margins then the two that Silva won. He still won 3-2.
          As for judging rounds 10-8, 10-7 this would be a good inclusion as it would differentiate between just edging out a round, and dominating one. Although the key here is consistency, it can’t just be implemented in certain situations, it must be widely accepted by the fighters, judges, and audiences. And as for scoring round 3 10-7, consider the first round of Edgar/Maynard 2, if that wasn’t a 10-7, 10-7 rounds don’t exist in todays judging.
          I have always interpreted the rules was that effective striking doesn’t cancel out aggression, control, top position etc, they are just scored with a lower significants.
          As for your last note about Bisping hitting him 10,000 times and not tickling him, remember Bisping did drop Silva in the second and stun him in the first.

  • NothingButFacts

    I thought silva won 3-5 and bisping won 1-2. However i can definitely see how people can score the fight for bisping. Round 4 was close. Not a bad decision IMO …. There have been far far worse lol

    • trinitrackstar1

      Got pretty much the same thing. As for the toss up I would have given it to Anderson. Bisping look like a brutally wounded animal after round 3. I alway thought that the winner of a fight was the one who successfully imposes his will on the other. I may hit you 200+ times but if you only hit me 50 times and can walk away almost unscathed while I’m busted up, would you say I won the fight?

      • Anthony

        This is my logic as well. If I pelt someone 100 times and they don’t flinch, and they hit me once and I’m out cold, they won. Or if I take 100 swings and they dance and dodge around, then they smack me once and my face is gushing blood, they also won.

        I dunno why in boxing when Ali can dance and move around he’s a genius boxer, but in MMA not getting hit means you aren’t an “active fighter”.

  • Robert Higgins

    I had the first, second and fourth round for Bisping, who simply outworked Anderson. It looked like Anderson could have ended the fight just about anytime, but held back, not sure why.

  • Blackeye Mma

    This is a really wierd one I think everyone is correct Bisping got his ass whooped and he also one by points he clearly won round 1 and 2 there is zero argument and its a toss up for round 4 being Anderson was just kind of hanging out . I dont like Bisping but did he win maybe I cant say he lost. But he also got an ass whooping so it is what it is. Does he deserve a title shot UMMMMMM NO are you slow or something. List of people that would maul Bisping Rockhold Weidman Jacare Romero and probably Machida so do you want to repeat the question ? Does anyone really think that Bisping is potentially the best 185 fighter in the world and needs a match to prove it ? I submit hell no

  • unclejack

    What was Anderson thinking? He had all the tools and multiple opportunities to KO bisping but he didn’t want to. That’s just stupid…

  • peter

    Anderson has the tools to win but seems to enjoy dancing most of the fight. It’s seems bizarre to me.

  • mmalivesz

    PissedPing, You are a FULLY DELUSIONAL The KOs by Dan and Vitor
    via highlight reel HINDERED your rationale. Those shots to the head clearly DEFORMED YOUR BRAIN and
    thinking skills.. Your A$$ lucked out with fighting being in UK. Anderson
    clearly KICKED your A$$ PissedPing. NO WAY you won the fight.
    PissedPing, the UFC keeps your sorry A$$ as GATEKEEPER for ticket sales
    in UK, Ireland, markets guy. If you are a man PissedPing, accept rematch
    in Brazil. I assure you Anderson will put a WORSE A$$ beating on
    you MR GATEKEEPER.

    • Bobby

      Haha you sound like the dumbest motherfucker.

  • Scott Depledge

    A flaw with the way its scored. Who one the fight should be recognized. Not who had more ambition or was more active. WOW> a good way to discard real fans.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 207: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
UFC 209: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA