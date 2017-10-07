Did Phantom Illegal Knee Cost Lando Vannata the Fight? (UFC 216 Fight Highlights)

Lando Vannata with the illegal knee right when the fight was there for the taking. Second chance for Bobby Green… https://t.co/N0SmI5IBCJ — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017

Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata ends in a DRAW! Can we get a rematch at UFC 217? Fight of the night perhaps? https://t.co/ZnzGtuFdQ2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017

Check out highlights from Lando Vannata’s draw with Bobby Green at UFC 216 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It was a great fight from all angles, but there was a questionable call in the first round, where Vannata launched an illegal knee that cost him a point. The controversy, however, stems from whether or not it truly was illegal. You be the judge.

The fight promotion next heads to Poland for UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tops the bill opposite Darren Till. The card also features home country favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she faces former Invicta FC standout Jodie Esquibel.

