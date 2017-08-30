Did Mayweather vs. McGregor Really Do 6.5 Million PPV Buys?

                   
August 30, 2017
In the lead-up to Mayweather vs. McGregor, there was a lot of talk about various records being broken. Everything from the live gate to the number pay-per-view buys to overall revenue generated was a target. 

In his post-fight comments at the press conference, Floyd Mayweather declared that his bout with Conor McGregor broke pretty much all the records that he had set in the past. His past fight with Manny Pacquiao set the bar very high, but Mayweather said that they cleared it.

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor - post fight press conferenceNow, it appears that UFC president Dana White may have confirmed at least one of the records, that being the pay-per-view buys record.

In a smoke-filled video clip posted by Sports Illustrated’s Mike Dyce, White is a bit cut-off at the crucial moment, but it appears that he said the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight generated 6.5 million pay-per-view buys. 

It’s a clip apparently from Dana White’s Tuesday Night Fighter Series in Las Vegas, where Snoop Dogg and Urijah Faber were in the room. Faber can clearly be heard repeating “6.5 million pay-per-view buys,” which is also what Dyce stated in his post that White said.

That’s far from any sort of official proclamation, and there’s been no public reveal of those numbers, but White is certainly someone who would have access to that information. If it’s accurate, 6.5 million pay-per-view buys would be a shattering of the Mayweather vs. Pacquiao record, which stood at 4.6 million buys.

