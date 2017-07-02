Did Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn Scoring Make MMA Judging Look Good? (Highlights)

As MMA fans, we often blast the cageside judges wondering just what the heck they were watching while we were all watching a fight play out. But in boxing, it sometimes seems to be on another level. If you witnessed Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn, where Pacquiao landed nearly double in most punch stat categories, you might have been left shaking your head when Horn was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Is boxing scoring even worse than MMA or do all combat sports need a revamp?

