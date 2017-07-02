HOT OFF THE WIRE
Jeff Horn vs Manny Pacquiao

hot-sauce-featuredDid Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn Scoring Make MMA Judging Look Good? (Highlights)

Conor McGreogr punching Floyd Mayweather mural

hot-sauce-featuredConor McGregor’s Stunned by Mural of Him Blasting Floyd Mayweather

UFC 214 Cormier vs Jones 2 Fight Poster

hot-sauce-featuredUFC 214 Cormier vs. Jones 2 Official Fight Poster (First Look)

hot-sauce-featuredTwitter Rips Referee Mario Yamasaki After UFC Oklahoma City Main Event Stoppage

Did Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn Scoring Make MMA Judging Look Good? (Highlights)

July 2, 2017
No Comments

(Video courtesy of ESPN | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

As MMA fans, we often blast the cageside judges wondering just what the heck they were watching while we were all watching a fight play out. But in boxing, it sometimes seems to be on another level. If you witnessed Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn, where Pacquiao landed nearly double in most punch stat categories, you might have been left shaking your head when Horn was awarded a unanimous decision victory. 

TRENDING > Watch Amanda Nunes Take the Belt from Miesha Tate (UFC 213 Free Fight)

Is boxing scoring even worse than MMA or do all combat sports need a revamp?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Amanda Nunes vs Valentina Shevchenko UFC Kickoff

UFC 213: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenk...

Jul 02, 2017No Comments31 Views

UFC commentator Jon Anik, matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard sit down to preview some of the top fights at UFC 213 which features two world titles

CEO Explains Origins of Con...

Lingerie Fighting Championships CEO Shaun Donnelly explains the origins

Jul 02, 2017
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson Takes Out D...

Check out Michael Johnson's first-round knockout of Dustin Poirier

Jul 02, 2017

More Conor McGregor Trainin...

UFC champion Conor McGregor prepares to box unbeaten Floyd

Jul 01, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA