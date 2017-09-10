Did Judges Get Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Right? (UFC 215 Fight Highlights)



(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Amanda Nunes’ split-decision victory over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215 on Saturday in Edmonton. UFC 215 took place on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Rogers Palace.

The fight promotion next heads to Pittsburgh on Sept. 16, as former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Luke Rockhold and former World Series of Fighting dual-division champ David Branch meet in the UFC Fight Night 116 main event.

