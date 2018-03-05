Did Conor McGregor Try to Save UFC 222? Dana White Says ‘Nothing About it Made Sense’

HOT OFF THE WIRE

March 5, 2018
NoNo Comments

UFC president Dana White confirmed that light champion Conor McGregor offered to step in and fight Frankie Edgar, but added that nothing about it made any sense.

UFC 222 was originally slated to feature Edgar challenging featherweight champion Max Holloway for the belt, but the Hawaiian champion had to withdraw due to injury. Edgar still wanted to fight.

He eventually remained on the card to fight Brian Ortega, but was downgraded to co-main event status when Cris Cyborg agreed to put her women’s UFC featherweight belt on the line against Yana Kunitskaya in the main event, keeping UFC 222 as a pay-per-view.

A short time after the revised line-up was announced, McGregor revealed that he had tried to step in and fight Edgar in order to save the day. 

At the UFC 222 Post-Fight Press Conference, White confirmed that McGregor had indeed offered to step in and fight Edgar. But was it a serious offer? Although he confirmed McGregor’s intent, White added that “nothing about it made sense.”

               

