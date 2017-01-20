Did Chael Sonnen Cross the Line in His Tito Ortiz Trash Talk?

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN | WARNING: Explicit Language)

When Tito Ortiz or Chael Sonnen is involved in a fight, there’s one thing you can count on: an abundance of trash talk. There has certainly been no shortage of such when the two were matched up in a fight to headline Saturday’s Bellator 170.

But things might have crossed the line, even for the all is fair in love and war style of Sonnen, when he took a shot at Ortiz’s ex, adult film star Jenna Jameson.

After Ortiz proclaimed Sonnen’s mouth has gotten him every big fight he’s had, Sonnen took a dig not only at Ortiz, but more squarely at Jameson.

“Tito always says I’m using my mouth to get my opportunities. The only person I know that made money using their mouth is his ex-wife,” said Sonnen, later adding, “They don’t call you the Bad Guy for nothing.”

Jameson addressed Sonnen’s comment on Twitter, defusing much of his thunder by saying, “To everyone thinking @ChaelSonnen‘s remark at the press conference for his fight with Tito bothered me, it didn’t… he stated the obvious.”

Even so, did Sonnen take the trash talk a step too far?

