Did Chael Sonnen Cross the Line in His Tito Ortiz Trash Talk?

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN | WARNING: Explicit Language)

When Tito Ortiz or Chael Sonnen is involved in a fight, there’s one thing you can count on: an abundance of trash talk. There has certainly been no shortage of such when the two were matched up in a fight to headline Saturday’s Bellator 170.

But things might have crossed the line, even for the all is fair in love and war style of Sonnen, when he took a shot at Ortiz’s ex, adult film star Jenna Jameson.

After Ortiz proclaimed Sonnen’s mouth has gotten him every big fight he’s had, Sonnen took a dig not only at Ortiz, but more squarely at Jameson.

“Tito always says I’m using my mouth to get my opportunities. The only person I know that made money using their mouth is his ex-wife,” said Sonnen, later adding, “They don’t call you the Bad Guy for nothing.”

Jameson addressed Sonnen’s comment on Twitter, defusing much of his thunder by saying, “To everyone thinking ‘s remark at the press conference for his fight with Tito bothered me, it didn’t… he stated the obvious.”

Even so, did Sonnen take the trash talk a step too far?

