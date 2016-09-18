Diaz Brothers Hang Out with Anthony Bourdain, Possibly Engage in Ninja Sh*t

HOT OFF THE WIRE
September 18, 2016
They definitely didn’t play touch butt, though.

Anthony Bourdain of Parts Unknown fame is a big MMA fan. The world-famous chef and television personality isn’t only about watching fights, but he also hops on the mats from time to time, having previously competed in a jiu-jitsu tournament. Oh, and by the way, he won the whole damn thing as a blue belt.

And to further strengthen his badassery in the world of martial arts, Bourdain recently hung out with the Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez.

We don’t know why Bourdain and the Diaz squad synced up for random night out on the town, but we can pretty much assume they engaged in some “ninja shit” because that’s just how the Diaz brothers roll. Don’t be surprised if you soon see a Parts Unknown episode with a 209 angle to it.

To the photos!

Saturday Night in #LA @natediaz209 @gilbertmelendez and @nickdiaz209

A photo posted by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on

Had a chance to kick it with @anthonybourdain yesterday. Good times.

A photo posted by gilbertmelendez (@gilbertmelendez) on

Follow Erik Fontanez on Twitter: @Nahmles

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

  • aNYagenda

    I totally would NOT hang out with Nick Diaz!

    I admire him to death, but it seems like a weird trip hanging out with him.

    Big ups to Anthony Bourdain, French people are crazy.

    • aNYagenda

      Nick Diaz got the munchies.
      Nick Diaz and Anthony Bourdain are good buddies now.

  • k s

    Where are they sitting and eating, I’m not from California?

  • Harry Deuce

    Too bad they couldn’t serve something better than ninja sh*t. Although, I hear it’s a delicacy in some parts.

  • Pooseeole

    One chef, three retards.

  • crash120ca

    lmao funny how Nate wins 2 million in that fight and it looks like they are eating in some back alley dump somewhere in Stockton, ..can take the boy outta the gutter,cant take the gutter outta the boy.

    • Chris Will B. Vargas

      its probably bomb mexican food. the best mexi food isn’t served in swanky places

               

