Diaz Brothers Hang Out with Anthony Bourdain, Possibly Engage in Ninja Sh*t

They definitely didn’t play touch butt, though.

Anthony Bourdain of Parts Unknown fame is a big MMA fan. The world-famous chef and television personality isn’t only about watching fights, but he also hops on the mats from time to time, having previously competed in a jiu-jitsu tournament. Oh, and by the way, he won the whole damn thing as a blue belt.

And to further strengthen his badassery in the world of martial arts, Bourdain recently hung out with the Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz and Gilbert Melendez.

We don’t know why Bourdain and the Diaz squad synced up for random night out on the town, but we can pretty much assume they engaged in some “ninja shit” because that’s just how the Diaz brothers roll. Don’t be surprised if you soon see a Parts Unknown episode with a 209 angle to it.

To the photos!

Saturday Night in #LA @natediaz209 @gilbertmelendez and @nickdiaz209 A photo posted by anthonybourdain (@anthonybourdain) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:23am PDT

Had a chance to kick it with @anthonybourdain yesterday. Good times. A photo posted by gilbertmelendez (@gilbertmelendez) on Sep 18, 2016 at 6:53am PDT