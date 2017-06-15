Dhiego Lima Gets Past Gilbert Smith (TUF 25 Fight Replay)
(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)
Dhiego Lima earns a hard fought three round decision over teammate Gilbert Smith in one of the best fights of the season. Check out the fight highlights.
TRENDING > Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather: ‘Biggest Event Ever’
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Jun 15, 201725 Views
The stars of UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia squared off after media day before Fight Night: Singapore goes down this Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium.