Dhiego Lima Beats Teammate Hayder Hassan (TUF 25 Fight Replay)
(Courtesy of The Ultimate Fighter)
Dhiego Lima defeated his American Top Team teammate Hayder Hassan to move into the next round of The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption welterweight tournament.
TRENDING > Amanda Nunes Hints at New UFC 213 Main Event, and It’s Not Her Fight
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
May 18, 201730 Views
Amanda Nunes on Thursday indicated that UFC 213 could be getting a new fight outside of the ones already announced as its new main event.