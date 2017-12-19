Despite Surgery, Tyron Woodley Returns to Fox Sports Analyst Duties for UFC 219

Despite undergoing surgery on Tuesday, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be back at work next week serving as an analyst alongside Kenny Florian and lead host Karyn Bryant for UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm.

Woodley underwent surgery to repair his shoulder on Tuesday, but it wasn’t a full reconstruction. Heading into surgery, Woodley explained that the procedure was primarily to “clean out” his shoulder.

“The situation with my shoulder, I was trying to rehab it, I was trying to see if I could not have to undergo surgery,” Woodley explained last week. “I was actually going to take a fight with Mr. Nate Diaz prior to the surgery and then have it afterwards but that fight did not shake out. So therefore, I’m going to undergo not a full reconstruction, they’re going to clean my shoulder out, anchor down the parts that they need to anchor down and then it will be on the road to recovery after that.”

Though he won’t be able to train or fight for a while, Woodley will return to the sports desk for UFC 219, which features Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Holly Holm on Dec. 30 in Las Vegas.

While Woodley, Florian, and Bryant work the desk, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz joins analyst Joe Rogan and blow-by-blow announcer Jon Anik to call UFC 219 live from Octagonside in Las Vegas. Reporter Megan Olivi interviews fighters on-site. Santiago Ponzinibbio, Marlon Vera and Victor Davila call the Spanish language telecast on FOX Deportes.

FS1 begins its coverage of UFC 219 on Wednesday, Dec. 27 (11:00 PM ET), with UFC TONIGHT. Host Florian and guest host Michael Bisping preview UFC 219. The UFC 219 WEIGH-IN SHOW takes place on Friday, Dec. 29 (7:00 PM ET) on FS1 with host Bryant and analysts Woodley and Florian previewing the upcoming fights. Olivi adds reports and interviews fighters.

Saturday’s programming begins with the UFC 219 PREFIGHT SHOW on FS1 (6:30 PM ET) as Bryant, Florian, Woodley and Olivi break down the night’s fights.

The two-hour UFC 219 PRELIMS continue on FS1 and FOX Deportes at 8:00 PM ET. The action wraps up immediately following the main event with the UFC 219 POSTFIGHT SHOW on FS1.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram