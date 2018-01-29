Despite Retirement, Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Still Interested in Anderson Silva Bout

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Seventy-five bouts into his professional boxing career and Roy Jones Jr. is going to call it quits, but there’s still one fight out there that he would come back for.

Jones is expected to make his final walk to the ring February 8 at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced on Friday that it would broadcast Jones’ final boxing match live on its UFC Fight Pass digital streaming service.

In the last fight of the Hall of Famer’s career, which began three decades ago, Jones, 65-9 (47 KOs), will face the aggressive Scott Sigmon, 30-11-1 (16KOs), in a cruiserweight main event. The card features both boxing and mixed martial arts bouts and is presented by Jones’s own organization, Square Ring Promotions.

TRENDING > WATCH: Ronda Rousey Make Her First Walk to the WWE Ring

Though Jones proclaimed that it would be his final trip to the ring, he admitted during Monday’s media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas that one fighter he would come out of retirement for is former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.