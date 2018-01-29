HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

UFC on FOX 27 Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

Matt Brown - UFC 206

featuredMatt Brown on Carlos Condit: ‘I Think I’m Going to Go In There and I’m Going to Walk Through Him’

Despite Retirement, Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Still Interested in Anderson Silva Bout

January 29, 2018
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Seventy-five bouts into his professional boxing career and Roy Jones Jr. is going to call it quits, but there’s still one fight out there that he would come back for.

Jones is expected to make his final walk to the ring February 8 at the Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced on Friday that it would broadcast Jones’ final boxing match live on its UFC Fight Pass digital streaming service.

In the last fight of the Hall of Famer’s career, which began three decades ago, Jones, 65-9 (47 KOs), will face the aggressive Scott Sigmon, 30-11-1 (16KOs), in a cruiserweight main event. The card features both boxing and mixed martial arts bouts and is presented by Jones’s own organization, Square Ring Promotions.

TRENDING > WATCH: Ronda Rousey Make Her First Walk to the WWE Ring

Though Jones proclaimed that it would be his final trip to the ring, he admitted during Monday’s media day at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas that one fighter he would come out of retirement for is former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA