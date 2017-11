Despite No Immediate Plans to Fight, Ronda Rousey is Still Undergoing Drug Testing

Ronda Rousey hasn’t shown any desire that she wants to fight again in MMA, but she still hasn’t officially retired. And since she is still officially a UFC fighter, USADA still drops in and drug tests her as if she was still fighting.

