Despite Losing Fighters to UFC, Invicta FC Plans for Biggest Year Ever in 2018

While Invicta FC didn’t quite accomplish everything it had hoped for 2017, the company expanded into hosting more events than any other year prior and sent a wealth of talent to the UFC.

Prior to Invicta’s final event of 2017, company President Shannon Knapp discussed the year the promotion had overall and what she is most pleased they accomplished this year.

MMAWeekly.com: Firstly, Shannon, sum up this year and how you feel 2017 turned out for Invicta.

Shannon Knapp: 2017 was a good year for Invicta. I think every year is a good year. It gets better and better. We did six events this year, and I think that’s the most we’ve done in a year. We’re looking at doing eight in 2018. I think we continue to move forward.

We had some projects that we wanted to get off the ground in 2017 that have been a little delayed, but other than that we’re looking forward to the new stuff coming into 2018, which I think will be an even better year.

MMAWeekly.com: Invicta sent quite a few fighters, including 145-pound champion Megan Anderson and 135-pound titleholder Tonya Evinger, to the UFC this year. How has the promotion handled the flow of fighters coming in and out of it in 2017?

Shannon Knapp: Honestly, I have to say one of the things I’m most proud of is that we’re able to land on our feet. When we do have those situations where athletes move in and out, I like the fact that we’re able to provide the opportunity for these athletes to grow and hone their skills so a promotion like the UFC comes knocking.

It becomes a bittersweet thing. I think it makes us stay on our toes, but also that movement opens up spots and creates opportunities for young athletes. They are the future of our sport, so to be part of that is probably the biggest, most rewarding, thing.

With that movement going on, seeing this young talent and seeing how talented they really are is something that I will take away from this year. I’ve gotten a better look at what the young, young talent looks like out there, and it’s promising – extremely promising.

MMAWeekly.com: Let’s talk about the upcoming Invicta on Dec. 8 in Las Vegas. What are your thoughts on the card, specifically the flyweight championship main event bout?

Shannon Knapp: I think it’s really turned into a really solid card. We’ve got the top two 125-pounders (in Jennifer Maia and Agnieszka Niedzwiedz) fighting in the main event. That fight really is going to tell you who the best 125-pounder in the world is. I’m really happy to have that fight on this card, especially coming after the point the UFC just crowned their new champion.

MMAWeekly.com: Thanks for taking time out for us, Shannon. Is there anything you want to say in closing about what’s on tap for 2018 for Invicta?

Shannon Knapp: We have a lot going on. We’re still working on the boxing. It’s going to be a little later than I had hoped to launch it. As I start to finalize things for 2018, it’s going to be good. I think we have a lot going on and we hope to make some big strides this next year and do some great things.

