HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dana White - UFC 178

featuredDana White Claims UFC Shot Down $5 Billion Offer

featuredAl Iaquinta Rips into UFC and Dana White

featuredCub Swanson Outclasses Artem Lobov (UFC Nashville Results)

UFC Nashville Live Results

featuredUFC Fight Night 108: Swanson vs. Lobov Live Results and Fight Stats

Despite Beef, TJ Dillashaw Says Urijah Faber Deserves UFC Hall of Fame

April 26, 2017
No Comments

Pioneer to the lighter weight classes in mixed martial arts Urijah Faber will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July.

“The California Kid” put the featherweight division on the map. During a time when the UFC cut the 155-pound division from its roster, Faber was laying the groundwork for the bantamweight and featherweight divisions in King of the Cage and World Extreme Cagefighting. From 2006 to 2008, Faber was the 145-pound world champion.

Faber made the lighter weight classes relevant. He fought for the UFC bantamweight title four times, but the belt eluded him. Faber, who founded Team Alpha Male, was unable to bring his team a UFC title. The first fighter training out of the Sacramento, Calif. gym to win UFC gold was TJ Dillashaw in 2014. He left the camp after his second title defense and sparked a bitter rivalry with his former team.

Despite the animosity between the two, Dillashaw believes Faber is well deserving of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction.

TRENDING > Frank Mir Releases Statement Maintaining PEDs Innocence

“When I was in wrestling in college, he was a guy that I looked up to when he was fighting – someone that had made it from a wrestling background. He wrestled at University of California, Davis,” Dillashaw said during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast.

“He paved the way for us. He was a very popular small guy; the first one. He’s been around for a long time, so he definitely deserves it.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Want Diego Sanchez to Retire? Shut Your Mouth...

Apr 26, 2017No Comments19 Views

Diego Sanchez has a pointed message for all the doubters that want him to retire.

Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen’s Top 10...

Chael Sonnen has 10 solid reasons why he wants

Apr 26, 2017
Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre: It’...

Georges St-Pierre has been there and done that. He

Apr 26, 2017
Chael Sonnen UFC 148 workout

Will ESPN’s Massive L...

News that ESPN was laying off more than 100

Apr 26, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA