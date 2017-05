Despite Anderson Silva’s Threats, Dana White Says UFC Title Fight Won’t Happen

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Anderson Silva recently threatened retirement if he didn’t get an interim title fight with Yoel Romero. UFC president Dana White said that Silva should probably just go ahead and retire then because he’s not getting a title shot.

