HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mark Hunt

featuredDerrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt Slugfest Set (UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results)

Demetrious Johnson UFC on FOX 24

featuredDemetrious Johnson Claims UFC Threatened to Close Flyweight Division If He Won’t Fight TJ Dillashaw

featuredDemetrious Johnson: Bullying UFC Has Failed to Market and Promote Me Appropriately

featuredUFC is Where Vitor Belfort Wants To Be

Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt Slugfest Set (UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results)

June 9, 2017
No Comments

The UFC returns to Auckland, New Zealand, for the first time in three years this week with a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt.

The fight between the big men got the green light on Friday when both made weight at the official early weigh-in. 

Derrick LewisThe headlining bout is a bit of a relief for Hunt. He is currently tied up in litigation with the UFC due to repeatedly having to fight athletes that have been hit with anti-doping violations. Lewis, however, has never been known to have violated any anti-doping policies. So Hunt will be allowed to fight against another athlete that isn’t likely to fail his drug test and who also likes to fight a similar style: “go for broke.”

Lewis did tease a little trouble making weight, as he requested a towel for the weigh-in. That was simply a joke, however, as Lewis weighed 265 pounds without having to drop his trousers. Hunt matched him pound for pound.

TRENDING > UFC in Enters Talks for Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Sans Dana White

Mark HuntThe co-main event in Auckland features Aussie Daniel Kelly, who has been tearing up the middleweight division despite starting his mixed martial arts career late in life. Currently 39 years of age, Kelly will square off against heavy hitter Derek Brunson, who is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Kelly and Brunson tipped the scale at 186 pounds each.

Only one fighter missed the mark. Chan-Mi Jeon, who is supposed to fight J.J. Aldrich at strawweight stepped on the scale at 118 pounds. That is two pounds above the allowed 116-pound limit. 

The Aldrich vs. Jeon fight is expected to happen, but negotiations were still ongoing at the conclusion of the weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt Weigh-in Results

Main Card

  • Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)
  • Derek Brunson (186) vs. Dan Kelly (186)
  • Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)
  • Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)
  • Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)
  • Alex Volkanovski (145) vs. Mizuto Hirota (146)

Prelims

  • Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)
  • Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)
  • John Moraga (126) vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (125)
  • Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Early Prelims

  • J.J. Aldrich (116) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (118)
  • Dong Hyun Kim “The Maestro” (155) vs. Thibault Goti (154)

RELATED > UFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and Fight Stats

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

UFC Auckland Live Results

UFC Auckland: Lewis vs. Hunt Live Results and...

Jun 09, 2017No Comments22 Views

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt full live results and fight stats. First fight is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June

Max Holloway UFC 212 Thrill & Agony

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway ...

Go behind the scenes at UFC 212 featuring Max

Jun 08, 2017
Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis: ‘The F...

A meeting between heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Mark

Jun 08, 2017

TJ Dillashaw: Demetrious Jo...

TJ Dillashaw guarantees he can make the 125-pound mark,

Jun 08, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA