Derrick Lewis vs Mark Hunt Slugfest Set (UFC Fight Night 110 Weigh-in Results)

The UFC returns to Auckland, New Zealand, for the first time in three years this week with a heavyweight battle between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt.

The fight between the big men got the green light on Friday when both made weight at the official early weigh-in.

The headlining bout is a bit of a relief for Hunt. He is currently tied up in litigation with the UFC due to repeatedly having to fight athletes that have been hit with anti-doping violations. Lewis, however, has never been known to have violated any anti-doping policies. So Hunt will be allowed to fight against another athlete that isn’t likely to fail his drug test and who also likes to fight a similar style: “go for broke.”

Lewis did tease a little trouble making weight, as he requested a towel for the weigh-in. That was simply a joke, however, as Lewis weighed 265 pounds without having to drop his trousers. Hunt matched him pound for pound.

The co-main event in Auckland features Aussie Daniel Kelly, who has been tearing up the middleweight division despite starting his mixed martial arts career late in life. Currently 39 years of age, Kelly will square off against heavy hitter Derek Brunson, who is looking to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Kelly and Brunson tipped the scale at 186 pounds each.

Only one fighter missed the mark. Chan-Mi Jeon, who is supposed to fight J.J. Aldrich at strawweight stepped on the scale at 118 pounds. That is two pounds above the allowed 116-pound limit.

The Aldrich vs. Jeon fight is expected to happen, but negotiations were still ongoing at the conclusion of the weigh-in.

UFC Fight Night 110: Lewis vs. Hunt Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Mark Hunt (265)

Derek Brunson (186) vs. Dan Kelly (186)

Dan Hooker (156) vs. Ross Pearson (155)

Ion Cutelaba (204) vs. Henrique da Silva (206)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Ben Nguyen (126)

Alex Volkanovski (145) vs. Mizuto Hirota (146)

Prelims

Damien Brown (155) vs. Vinc Pichel (156)

Luke Jumeau (170) vs. Dominique Steele (170.5)

John Moraga (126) vs. Ashkan Mokhtarian (125)

Kiichi Kunimoto (170) vs. Zak Ottow (171)

Early Prelims

J.J. Aldrich (116) vs. Chan-Mi Jeon (118)

Dong Hyun Kim “The Maestro” (155) vs. Thibault Goti (154)

