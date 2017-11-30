               

HOT OFF THE WIRE
Nicco Montano TUF 26 Finale weigh

featuredNew UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship Set After TUF 26 Finalist Taken to Hospital (Weigh-in Results)

featuredJose Aldo: Can the King Reclaim His Crown?

Conor McGregor Grand Arrival scrum

featuredDana White Addressed Rumor That Conor McGregor Hit a Mobster

featuredKelvin Gastelum Flattens Michael Bisping with Vicious First Round Knockout

Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura Agreed for UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas

November 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

Derrick Lewis will finally get to fight close to home as a UFC heavyweight.

Lewis is expected to meet Marcin Tybura in a matchup taking place at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas on Feb. 13.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Thursday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.com.

Lewis, who hails from Houston, has long wanted to represent his home state inside the UFC Octagon and now he’ll get his chance as he makes his return to action after a lingering back injury cost him a fight back in October against former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

As for Tybura, he actually is fresh off a loss to Werdum at the UFC Fight Night card in Australia earlier this month and he’ll attempt to bounce back when he faces Lewis in February.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA