Derrick Lewis vs. Marcin Tybura Agreed for UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas

Derrick Lewis will finally get to fight close to home as a UFC heavyweight.

Lewis is expected to meet Marcin Tybura in a matchup taking place at UFC Fight Night in Austin, Texas on Feb. 13.

Sources close to the matchup confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Thursday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.com.

Lewis, who hails from Houston, has long wanted to represent his home state inside the UFC Octagon and now he’ll get his chance as he makes his return to action after a lingering back injury cost him a fight back in October against former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

As for Tybura, he actually is fresh off a loss to Werdum at the UFC Fight Night card in Australia earlier this month and he’ll attempt to bounce back when he faces Lewis in February.

