Derrick Lewis: ‘The Fans Will See Some Fireworks’

June 8, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

A meeting between heavyweight contenders Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt guarantees fireworks. Watch them meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night Auckland live on FS1 this Saturday.

TJ Dillashaw: Demetrious Johnson is Trying to...

Jun 08, 20172 Comments26 Views

TJ Dillashaw guarantees he can make the 125-pound mark, but thinks Demetrious Johnson is "trying to find any kind of excuse to get out of the fight."

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

UFC in Enters Talks for Flo...

The UFC's ownership has entered talks for a Floyd

Jun 08, 2017
Demetrious Johnson TUF 24 Finale Post-Fight

Daniel Cormier Says UFC Sho...

If the UFC wants Demetrious Johnson to put his

Jun 08, 2017

Conor McGregor Cracks Top 2...

Conor McGregor landed on the Forbes list of Highest

Jun 08, 2017
