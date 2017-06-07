Derrick Lewis Takes Out Ruan Potts (UFC Auckland Free Fight)
Watch Derrick Lewis take out Ruan Potts at UFC 184. Lewis puts his six fight winning streak on the line when he meets Mark Hunt in the main event of UFC Fight Night Auckland on Saturday, June 10.
