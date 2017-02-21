Derrick Lewis Says Foot is Broken

HOT OFF THE WIRE
February 21, 2017
1 Comment

Derrick Lewis on Tuesday revealed that he broke his foot, presumably in his recent fight with Travis Brown at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. 

Lewis had a tough fight with Browne on Sunday, although in the video addressing his broken foot, he said, “I been in tougher fights.”

Browne doubled Lewis over in the opening round with a kick to the stomach, but Lewis battled back, landing numerous  heavy punches, eventually taking Browne out in the second frame. 

RELATED > Derrick Lewis Goes Full Beast Mode on Travis Browne (UFC Halifax Fight Highlights)

It’s unclear when Lewis might have broken his foot, but it appears he has, and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.

Lewis had been intending to take a bit of a break after the fight anyway, having fought four times in 2016 before kicking off 2017 with the Browne fight. He has won his last six fights, all but one by way of knockout.

My foot is broken

A post shared by Derrick Lewis (@thebeastufc) on

  • McGraw

    I see him getting KO’ed in his next fight unless he starts working on other areas of his skill set because the top 5 is no joke.

               

