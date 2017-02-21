Derrick Lewis Says Foot is Broken

Derrick Lewis on Tuesday revealed that he broke his foot, presumably in his recent fight with Travis Brown at UFC Fight Night 105 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.
Lewis had a tough fight with Browne on Sunday, although in the video addressing his broken foot, he said, “I been in tougher fights.”
Browne doubled Lewis over in the opening round with a kick to the stomach, but Lewis battled back, landing numerous heavy punches, eventually taking Browne out in the second frame.
It’s unclear when Lewis might have broken his foot, but it appears he has, and will be sidelined for the foreseeable future.
Lewis had been intending to take a bit of a break after the fight anyway, having fought four times in 2016 before kicking off 2017 with the Browne fight. He has won his last six fights, all but one by way of knockout.