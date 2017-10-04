Derrick Lewis Reveals Real Reason for Retiring: Porn

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Derrick Lewis will step back into the Octagon slightly less than four months after getting TKO’d by Mark Hunt and then abruptly announcing his retirement.

It seems the original reason for Lewis retiring – his burgeoning career in pornography – wasn’t panning out for him, so he decided to the return to the Octagon.

Lewis returns to the Octagon at UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee opposite former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum.

TRENDING > Tony Ferguson to Conor McGregor: ‘Defend or Vacate, Bitch!’

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com for UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee full live results and fight stats on Saturday with the first fight scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram