Derrick Lewis Responds to Call Out from Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis is not hard to find.

On Monday, Lewis responded to a call out from ferocious knockout artist Francis Ngannou, who called for a fight with him over the weekend.

Actually, Lewis has been asking to face Ngannou for more than a year but it seems he finally got his attention after the former UFC title contender dropped a message about the fight on Sunday.

Now Lewis has responded — in classic form — while happily accepting the challenge with hopes of actually putting the fight together.

“Francis Ngannou — it’s about time someone translated to you that I’ve been wanting this fight since last year,” Lewis wrote on his Instagram account.

Lewis then attached a hashtag referencing UFC middleweight contender Yoel Romero by saying “see you soon, boy”.

Lewis and Ngannou have been taking shots at each other for more than a year in various social media posts and interviews.

Ngannou jabbed at Lewis following his loss to Mark Hunt last year and then Lewis responded in kind after the Cameroonian born heavyweight lost a one-sided decision to heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic back in January.

Now it appears these two hard hitting heavyweights are on a collision course to meet later this year with Ngannou and Lewis both agreeing to make this fight happen.