Derrick Lewis Receives Minimal UFC Fight Night 105 Suspension

Derrick Lewis scored an impressive knockout win over Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Although he later revealed that he broke his foot during the fight, it appears that his post fight examination didn’t catch the injury. Lewis received a minimal 30-day suspension following the fight with no notation about a foot injury.

Browne, on the other hand, received a potential 180-day suspension. He can return earlier if he gets a CT scan and is cleared by a doctor. Even if he gets a doctor’s clearance, Browne received a minimum suspension of 60 days.

Co-main event winner Johny Hendricks, who made his middleweight debut in Halifax, was one of several other fighters that received a potential 180-day suspension.

The Nova Scotia Boxing Authority released the suspensions.

UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne took place on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Medical Suspensions

Derrick Lewis: Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact

Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact Travis Browne: Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance following a CT scan; minimum suspension of 60 days

Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance following a CT scan; minimum suspension of 60 days Johny Hendricks: Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance following left hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 7 days

Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance following left hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 7 days Hector Lombard: Suspended 30 days, but requires doctor’s clearance

Suspended 30 days, but requires doctor’s clearance Gavin Tucker: Suspended 14 days

Suspended 14 days Sam Sicilia: Suspended 30 days, but requires doctor’s clearance

Suspended 30 days, but requires doctor’s clearance Elias Theodorou: Suspended 7 days

Suspended 7 days Cezar Ferreira: Suspended 180 days unless orthopedist clearance on hand injury; minimum suspension of 30 days

Suspended 180 days unless orthopedist clearance on hand injury; minimum suspension of 30 days Sara McMann: Suspended 180 days unless ophthalmologist clearance; minimum suspension of 7 days

Suspended 180 days unless ophthalmologist clearance; minimum suspension of 7 days Gina Mazany: Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance following right hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days

Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance following right hand x-ray; minimum suspension of 30 days Paul Felder: Suspended 7 days

Suspended 7 days Alessandro Ricci: Suspended 180 days unless ear, nose, and throat doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 60 days

Suspended 180 days unless ear, nose, and throat doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 60 days Santiago Ponzinibbio: Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact due to a right cheek laceration, but requires doctor’s clearance

Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact due to a right cheek laceration, but requires doctor’s clearance Nordine Taleb: Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance for nasal fracture; minimum suspension of 60 days, 45 days with no contact

Suspended 180 days unless doctor’s clearance for nasal fracture; minimum suspension of 60 days, 45 days with no contact Randa Markos: Suspended 45 days, 30 days with no contact due to hard bout

Suspended 45 days, 30 days with no contact due to hard bout Carla Esparza: Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact due to hard bout

Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact due to hard bout Aiemann Zahabi: Suspended 180 days unless ophthalmologist clearance; minimum suspension of 30 days

Suspended 180 days unless ophthalmologist clearance; minimum suspension of 30 days Reginaldo Vieira: Suspended 180 days unless orthopedic clearance on hand injury; minimum suspension of 30 days

Suspended 180 days unless orthopedic clearance on hand injury; minimum suspension of 30 days Thiago Santos: Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact due to hard bout, requires doctor’s clearance

Suspended 30 days, 21 days with no contact due to hard bout, requires doctor’s clearance Jack Marshman: Suspended 45 days, 30 days with no contact for right infraorbital laceration, scalp laceration, and TKO

Suspended 45 days, 30 days with no contact for right infraorbital laceration, scalp laceration, and TKO Gerald Meerschaert: Suspended 7 days

Suspended 7 days Ryan Janes: Suspended 180 days unless orthopedic clearance; minimum suspension of 30 days

