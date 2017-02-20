HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis Punches His Way to an Extra $50,000 (UFC Halifax Bonuses)

February 20, 2017
The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the $50,000 fighter bonuses stemming from UFC Halifax following Sunday’s event at Scotiabank Centre. Derrick Lewis, Travis Browne, Paul Felder, and Thiago Santos took home the performance-based incentives.

Fight of the Night was awarded to the main event matchup between heavyweights Lewis and Browne. BrowneDerrick Lewis looked to be well on his way to a much needed win after hurting Lewis to the body with kicks three times in the opening frame. The tables turned in the early going of the second round when Lewis dropped Browne with a left hook. Browne scrambled back to his feet and engaged Lewis in an exchange of right hands. Lewis’ landed and sent Browne crashing to the canvas. Lewis followed him to the ground and delivered punches until Browne was left unconscious.

Felder earned a Performance of the Night bonus for his first-round finish of Alessandro Ricci in lightweight action that kicked off the main card.  Late in the opening frame, Felder caught Ricco with an elbow as Ricco tried to close the distance.  Ricco retreated, but Felder followed and landed punches and a knee that knocked Ricco down.  Felder finished with a rapid-fire series of right hands. 

The final bonus was awarded to middleweight Santos for his second-round Jack Marshman on the preliminary fight card.  Midway through the second frame, Santos landed a spinning heel kick flush to the side of Marshman’s head sending him crashing to the canvas.  Santos delivered a couple of follow up shots before the referee intervened. 

UFC Fight Ngiht Halifax featured 11 fights.  Six ended in decisions.  Three ended in knockouts, and there were two submission finishes. 

