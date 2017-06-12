Derrick Lewis Lobs Bombs Back at Travis Browne and Francis Ngannou

After Derrick Lewis lost to Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 in Auckland, New Zealand, over the weekend, two other notable heavyweights took shots at him for his decision.

Lewis had previously knocked out Travis Browne and, prior to the Hunt fight, was on a collision course with Francis Ngannou. So both fighters had a bit of an axe to grind with Lewis, who isn’t the silent type himself, and they each used the axe after Lewis indicated he was likely going to retire.

While Ngannou’s barb was a little more along the usual fighter taunting fighter talk, Browne’s post to Instagram was a bit more personal, going beyond the usual back and forth banter.

TRENDING > Derrick Lewis Announces Likely Retirement Following Loss to Mark Hunt

Lewis in the past has taken shots at Browne over accusations a former girlfriend of Browne’s made against him that he was eventually cleared of. Browne brought up Lewis making such remarks in questioning his character before taking a shot at a rematch.

“We know you don’t have the heart, but if you have the balls, I’m down to run it back.”

Lewis said I win Arlovski because he’s old with 37 but Mark Hunt 43 years old beat he like a baby — Francis NGannou (@francis_ngannou) June 11, 2017

@thebeastufc A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Jun 10, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Lewis responded to both in one sharp retort on Twitter, “Travis Browne waking up from the dead saying he wants a rematch and Francis learning how to use google translator talking (expletive).”

Travis Browne waking up from the dead saying he wants a rematch and Francis learning how to use google translator talking shit — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) June 12, 2017

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.