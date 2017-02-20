HOT OFF THE WIRE
Derrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

February 20, 2017
3 Comments

Derrick Lewis may have the heaviest hands in the UFC’s heavyweight division. “The Black Beast” scored his 16th career knockout on Sunday against Travis Browne in the UFC Fight Night Halifax main event.

The fight was a tale of two rounds.  Browne had Lewis hurt on three separate occasions in the opening frame.  The Hawaiian delivered kicks to the body that had Lewis holding his midsection and clearly in pain.  At one point, after absorbing a front kick to the body, Lewis turned away and retreated.  Browne went in pursuit but was unable to put Lewis away. 

Browne continued to target the body of Lewis in the second round, but Lewis adjusted and fired off counter shots off Browne’s kicks.  He landed a left hand that knocked Browne to a knee.  Browne covered and tried to weather the storm as Lewis unloaded heavy shots.  He unleashed a barrage of punches.  Uppercuts were getting through Browne’s defense. 

Browne tried to get the fight to the ground, but Lewis ended up in dominant position.  He delivered elbows and punches, but wasn’t able to keep Browne grounded.  Browne scrambled to his feet and the separated.  Both planted their feet and uncorked right hands.  Lewis’ landed, sending Browne crashing to the canvas.  Lewis swooped in with a series of punches that left Browne detached from his senses. 

RELATED > UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Live Results and Fight Stats

Leading up to Sunday’s showdown, Lewis and Browne made it clear that they did not like each other.  They had to be restrained during the weigh-in on Saturday during an intense face-off.  That beef carried over into Lewis’ post-fight interview. 

“I just knew I had a bigger heart than him. He called himself a man, but he likes to put his hands on women, so forget that guy. I’ve got much more heart than he has. Where’s Ronda Rousey‘s fine (expletive) at,” said Lewis following the win. 

He was referencing 2015 allegations of domestic violence against Browne by his ex-wife.  He was briefly suspended by the UFC while they launched an investigation into the allegations.  Seven weeks later he was reinstated by the fight promotion after the investigation found “inconclusive evidence.”  He was not charged with a crime by authorities.  Browne is currently dating former women’s bantamweight champion Rousey. 

The win was Lewis’ sixth in a row.  He fought four times in 2016 and last fought in December.  After the win, Lewis said that he needs time off. 

“I need a break. Fighting every other month, or every two months like that just put me in a bad mood at home with my family. I just feel like I need some time off. I don’t want to hear nothing about no fighting for the next three months,” he said.  “With all the training and the sex I’ve been getting, my body needs some time off.”

Related Article

Derrick Lewis - UFC Halifax Post-fight Show

What’s Next for Derrick Lewis?

Feb 20, 20173 Comments75 Views

Derrick Lewis continued his meteoric rise up the heavyweight ranks on Sunday night with a knockout of Travis Browne. So what's next?

Scotiabank Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia

UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis ...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship released the attendance and gate

Feb 20, 2017

Derrick Lewis Goes Beast Mo...

Derrick Lewis dropped bombs to take Travis Browne out

Feb 20, 2017

Derrick Lewis Punches His W...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the recipients of the

Feb 20, 2017
  himmler adams

    Lewis might want to do some situps and ab work. Seems Travis has the same weak Jaw as that fraud Rousey has. Rousey and travis both get Ko'd nicely with the weak jaws.

  burgerman7

    mitrione would mangle the BB. again !

               

