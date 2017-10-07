Derrick Lewis’ Hair is Coming Back Thanks to Explosive Laxatives and a Vegan Diet

After nearly retiring following his last fight, Derrick Lewis made some big changes leading up to his UFC 216 bout with Fabricio Werdum.

Lewis wanted to give himself every chance to be successful in the Octagon, so he knew that diet was a big factor for him. Walking around at about 287 pounds, even at heavyweight, that meant he had to lose more than 20 pounds to make weight.

After employing a vegan diet and laxatives, Lewis thinks he may have found the keys to success, explaining it all in graphic detail.

Caution: Not for those with a weak stomach!

