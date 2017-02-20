Derrick Lewis Goes Full Beast Mode on Travis Browne (UFC Halifax Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC ON FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Derrick Lewis’ huge comeback knockout against Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

