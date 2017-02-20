Derrick Lewis Goes Beast Mode in the Fight and After; Twitter Melts Down!

Derrick Lewis fought his way back from an early blow to the stomach that looked like it might end his night early at UFC Halifax. He began dropping bombs, eventually taking out Travis Browne in the second round.

But once the fight was over, Lewis wasn’t done dropping bombs, as anyone that witnessed his post-fight interview can attest.

Not sure how anyone couldn't be a fan of #TheBeast!! This guy is entertaining in every fight, even when he's hurt! #ufcHalifax @ufc — Johnny Hollywood (@HollywoodCase) February 20, 2017

Travis Browne looked so good first round,second round not so much — Curtis Blaydes (@RazorBlaydes265) February 20, 2017

Black beast going straight up King Kong #ufchalifax — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) February 20, 2017

Wow that was unnecessarily brutal! The ref fucked up on that one.. Hope Travis is ok! — Shane Burgos (@HurricaneShaneB) February 20, 2017

Must say there is no consistency with these refs!! Why was that not stopped earlier ? Just cos it's main event? Terrible #UFCHalifax — scott askham (@scottaskham1) February 20, 2017

Wow what a round!!! @Thebeast_ufc finally let go of those hands and just tore @travisbrowneMMA apart and got the finish @ufc #UFCHalifax — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) February 20, 2017

Super late stoppage smh #UFCHalifax — Belal muhammad (@bullyb170) February 20, 2017

That fight was stopped waaaay too late! @ufc — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 20, 2017

About 8 unnecessary punches. Super late stoppage. #ufcHalifax — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) February 20, 2017

Late stoppage, Brown ate 3 extra hard shots #ufcHalifax — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) February 20, 2017

Holy f@#k that's how quickly a game plan in the HW division can disappear #ufcHalifax Nice heavyweight fight ending how every1 expects #KO — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 20, 2017

LMFAO!! @Thebeast_ufc finished the fight and was trying to take a nap on the canvas!! Good night of fights!! #ufcHalifax — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 20, 2017

Derrick Lewis is my favorite fighter! — Anthony Johnson (@Anthony_Rumble) February 20, 2017

Damn son! @Thebeast_ufc just committed a crime @ufc

@Thebeast_ufc vs. @francis_ngannou is the only fight that makes sense at this point. #ufcHalifax — Matt Schnell (@DANGER_Caged) February 20, 2017

Fun heavyweight fight but horrible reffing! #ufcHalifax — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) February 20, 2017

Refs and judges in MMA are woefully inconsistent, even at the pinnacle of the sport in @UFC. Costs fighters jobs and brain cells #ufcHalifax — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) February 20, 2017

Real life, @Thebeast_ufc is my new favorite fighter. Hurt bad to the body and pushed through. Any fighter can tell you how difficult that is — Anthony Smith (@lionheartsmith) February 20, 2017

What did Lewis just say about sex? — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) February 20, 2017

Derrick Lewis needs a media coach asap! Lmao!

Haha probably can't have Derrick Lewis on a Fox broadcast again. Great interviews always though #ufcHalifax — Scott Holtzman (@HotSauceHoltzy) February 20, 2017

"I got more heart and he beats females. Where's Ronda's fine ass at."

– #TheBeast Like I said, this man is pure entertainment! #UFCHalifax — Johnny Hollywood (@HollywoodCase) February 20, 2017

Haha @Thebeast_ufc is a fool and a half for that interview. @BrianStann didn't know whether to laugh or hit the mute button. #ufcHalifax — Corey Anderson UFC (@CoreyA_MMA) February 20, 2017

Lewis w/ bigger heart & bigger bowel movements. Nice side step by Brian Stan on the domestic abuse comment. Love when he wins! #UFCHalifax — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 20, 2017