Derrick Lewis Goes Beast Mode in the Fight and After; Twitter Melts Down!

February 20, 2017
Derrick Lewis fought his way back from an early blow to the stomach that looked like it might end his night early at UFC Halifax. He began dropping bombs, eventually taking out Travis Browne in the second round. 

But once the fight was over, Lewis wasn’t done dropping bombs, as anyone that witnessed his post-fight interview can attest.

RELATED > Derrick Lewis Knocks Travis Browne Out (UFC Halifax Results)

