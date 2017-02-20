Derrick Lewis Goes Beast Mode in the Fight and After; Twitter Melts Down!

Derrick Lewis fought his way back from an early blow to the stomach that looked like it might end his night early at UFC Halifax. He began dropping bombs, eventually taking out Travis Browne in the second round.
But once the fight was over, Lewis wasn’t done dropping bombs, as anyone that witnessed his post-fight interview can attest.
.@TheBeast_UFC turning up the heat!!!! #UFCHalifax pic.twitter.com/Va1GxOirAu
THE BEAST! #UFCHalifax pic.twitter.com/XJJe136N8f
Not sure how anyone couldn't be a fan of #TheBeast!! This guy is entertaining in every fight, even when he's hurt! #ufcHalifax @ufc
Travis Browne looked so good first round,second round not so much
Black beast going straight up King Kong #ufchalifax
Wow that was unnecessarily brutal! The ref fucked up on that one.. Hope Travis is ok!
Must say there is no consistency with these refs!! Why was that not stopped earlier ? Just cos it's main event? Terrible #UFCHalifax
Wow what a round!!! @Thebeast_ufc finally let go of those hands and just tore @travisbrowneMMA apart and got the finish @ufc #UFCHalifax
Super late stoppage smh #UFCHalifax
That fight was stopped waaaay too late! @ufc
About 8 unnecessary punches. Super late stoppage. #ufcHalifax
Late stoppage, Brown ate 3 extra hard shots #ufcHalifax
Holy f@#k that's how quickly a game plan in the HW division can disappear #ufcHalifax Nice heavyweight fight ending how every1 expects #KO
Behemothness achieved. #UFCHalifax #TheBlackBeast #TheBlackBehemoth
LMFAO!! @Thebeast_ufc finished the fight and was trying to take a nap on the canvas!! Good night of fights!! #ufcHalifax
Derrick Lewis is my favorite fighter!
Damn son! @Thebeast_ufc just committed a crime @ufc
@Thebeast_ufc vs. @francis_ngannou is the only fight that makes sense at this point. #ufcHalifax
Fun heavyweight fight but horrible reffing! #ufcHalifax
Refs and judges in MMA are woefully inconsistent, even at the pinnacle of the sport in @UFC. Costs fighters jobs and brain cells #ufcHalifax
Real life, @Thebeast_ufc is my new favorite fighter. Hurt bad to the body and pushed through. Any fighter can tell you how difficult that is
What did Lewis just say about sex?
Derrick Lewis needs a media coach asap! Lmao!
Haha probably can't have Derrick Lewis on a Fox broadcast again. Great interviews always though #ufcHalifax
"I got more heart and he beats females. Where's Ronda's fine ass at."
Like I said, this man is pure entertainment! #UFCHalifax
Haha @Thebeast_ufc is a fool and a half for that interview. @BrianStann didn't know whether to laugh or hit the mute button. #ufcHalifax
Lewis w/ bigger heart & bigger bowel movements. Nice side step by Brian Stan on the domestic abuse comment. Love when he wins! #UFCHalifax
Publicist all across America are dying to work with Lewis! #UFCHalifax
