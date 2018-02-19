Derrick Lewis, Curtis Millender Take Home Bonuses for Spectacular KO’s at UFC Austin

A pair of jaw-rattling knockouts led the bonuses for UFC Fight Night in Austin on Sunday night.

Derrick Lewis pulled off his ninth UFC knockout as he flattened Marcin Tybura in the third round of their heavyweight matchup that served as the co-main event.

Meanwhile, Curtis Millender made quite the impression in his UFC debut as he earned a spectacular knockout by knee strike to put away former title contender Thiago Alves in their welterweight fight on the main card.

Both Lewis and Millender pocketed $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’ as a reward for their handiwork.

As for ‘Fight of the Night’, that honor went to Brandon Davis and Steven Peterson, who went to war for three rounds in front of a raucous Texas crowd. Davis ultimately edged out Peterson by unanimous decision but both fighters will share in the spoils of war with a $50,000 bonus for their back and forth battle over 15 minutes.