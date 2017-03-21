Derrick Lewis Confirms He is Fighting Mark Hunt Next

Derrick Lewis confirmed his next fight on Monday, saying that he will be facing Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 on Sunday, June 11, in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lewis posted about the fight on Twitter, following an initial report by MMAJunkie.com, saying, “My next opponent is Mark Hunt in New Zealand, June 10th. #FoxSports1”

The bout is expected to headline the fight card, which takes place in Hunt’s hometown.

Lewis (18-4, 1NC) has been rocketing up the UFC heavyweight rankings and currently sits at No. 6 on the list. He has won his last six bouts, knocking out five of his six opponents over that span.

UFC Fight Night 110 would mark the third consecutive event that Lewis has headlined.

Hunt (12-11-1, 1NC) recently returned to the Octagon at UFC 209 following an eight-month hiatus. His time out of the Octagon was due to his conflicts with the UFC over its treatment of fighters, including himself, who have faced opponents that were sanctioned for using performance-enhancing drugs.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Declares Dana White is ‘Making (Expletive) Up’ About Him

Hunt lost to Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, a fighter that has previously been sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission. That followed a loss to Brock Lesnar, which was later changed to a no contest decision when Lesnar was found to have tested positive to prohibited substances on two separate drug tests.

Hunt will not face an opponent carrying such a stigma at UFC Fight Night 110, as Lewis has never tested positive to prohibited substances or faced sanctioning during his mixed martial arts career.

UFC Fight Night 110 takes place Sunday, June 11, at Vector Arena in Auckland. It will air live on Fox Sports 1 in the United States on Saturday, June 10, due to the time difference.

My next opponent is Mark Hunt in New Zealand

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram