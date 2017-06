Derrick Lewis Announces Likely Retirement Following Loss to Mark Hunt

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derrick Lewis dropped a big surprise following his loss to Mark Hunt at UFC Fight Night 110 on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Despite being one of the more promising fighters in the heavyweight division, even with the loss to Hunt, Lewis took to the microphone to announce that he was likely retiring following the fight.

