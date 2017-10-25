               

Derek Brunson vs. Lyoto Machida: UFC Sao Paulo Main Event Preview

October 25, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Preview the UFC Fight Night 119 main event between middleweights Derek Brunson and Lyoto Machida ahead of UFC Fight Night Sao Paulo this Saturday.

Brunson is returning off of a win over Daniel Kelly in June of this year. His first victory following a two-fight skid that sidetracked his run toward a middleweight title shot. 

His opponent, Lyoto Machida, will be fighting for the first time in more than two years, having been sidelined because of an 18-month suspension for an anti-doping policy violation. He had lost three of his four most recent bouts before being sanctioned, so it’s a very important return for Machida, a former UFC light heavyweight champion.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

