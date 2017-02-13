Derek Brunson Scores His Fight with Anderson Silva

Controversy erupted after Anderson Silva was awarded a decision win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brunson on Monday released his take on the fight and scored it himself.

Below is Brunson’s full, unedited Facebook post, revealing his take on the fight.

UFC 208 in summary (probably a good read):

To those who say move on. Leave your house unlocked and let someone come in and take whatever they want. Don’t file a police report, move on cause it happened. Don’t be a poor sport, people get robbed all the time. One more let your wife or gf have an affair, suck it up the same day cry baby it happens, stop bringing it up move it. I think you got my point by now. Fighting Anderson Silva was a signature and career defining moment that was stolen from me. I watched the fight twice today with a group of people. We scored the fight giving myself only the solid strikes I landed. We gave Anderson the strikes landed and the punches it look like he landed.

TRENDING > UFC 205 Set Records and Pumped Millions into New York’s Economy

Round 1: I landed 39 kicks and punches to Anderson 8. We measured each other for 2 minute in the middle of the octagon, the next 2 minutes I threw fakes backing him up and had him against the cage where I dirty boxed. He then came forward the last 45 secs trying a flying knee in which I blocked and he landed on his back and I was on top of him getting off 2 punches. Clear round for me.

Round 2: I landed 16 he landed 16 but I had a takedown. Only round I could see going to Anderson

Round 3: I was the early aggressor landing jab leg kick and straight left uppercut hook when the round started cause I could’ve seen it being 1-1. I landed 31 kicks and punches and got a takedown with 1:30 left. Anderson landed 18 strikes (7 was from his back where they don’t usually count).

RELATED > Was the Anderson Silva Decision the Right Call? (UFC 208 Fight Highlights)

In conclusion several say he defended takedowns, you do not get points for defending takedowns or punches. You only get credit for landing. He’s a high level striker, I did not fight scared or showed him too much respect. I’ve sparred and trained with top kick boxers and Jon Jones for years who’s the best fighter currently. But Anderson’s counter striking is better than all. So I had to be patient otherwise he finishes you like others in the past.Never leave to judges lol. That’s what judges are for. Otherwise make it a fight to finish or someone quits. Dumbest statement ever. 19 of 23 media outlets had me winning. Including Dana who said it on an interview Fox Sports after the fight Ariel Helwani, Damon and Cormier along with 85% of others. I clearly won 29-28, some may say 30-27 but for sure 29-28. I lost a win , money and a career defining win over a legend who I would’ve been honored to have. Don’t ask me anymore about the fight I’m done talking about it. On to the next!

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram