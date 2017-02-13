HOT OFF THE WIRE
Fedor Emelianenko

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

UFC 208 Holm vs de Randamie Live Results

Derek Brunson Scores His Fight with Anderson Silva

February 13, 2017
9 Comments

Controversy erupted after Anderson Silva was awarded a decision win over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y. Brunson on Monday released his take on the fight and scored it himself.

Below is Brunson’s full, unedited Facebook post, revealing his take on the fight.

UFC 208 in summary (probably a good read):

To those who say move on. Leave your house unlocked and let someone come in and take whatever they want. Don’t file a police report, move on cause it happened. Don’t be a poor sport, people get robbed all the time. One more let your wife or gf have an affair, suck it up the same day cry baby it happens, stop bringing it up move it. I think you got my point by now. Fighting Anderson Silva was a signature and career defining moment that was stolen from me. I watched the fight twice today with a group of people. We scored the fight giving myself only the solid strikes I landed. We gave Anderson the strikes landed and the punches it look like he landed. 

Round 1: I landed 39 kicks and punches to Anderson 8. We measured each other for 2 minute in the middle of the octagon, the next 2 minutes I threw fakes backing him up and had him against the cage where I dirty boxed. He then came forward the last 45 secs trying a flying knee in which I blocked and he landed on his back and I was on top of him getting off 2 punches. Clear round for me. 

Round 2: I landed 16 he landed 16 but I had a takedown. Only round I could see going to Anderson

Round 3: I was the early aggressor landing jab leg kick and straight left uppercut hook when the round started cause I could’ve seen it being 1-1. I landed 31 kicks and punches and got a takedown with 1:30 left. Anderson landed 18 strikes (7 was from his back where they don’t usually count). 

In conclusion several say he defended takedowns, you do not get points for defending takedowns or punches. You only get credit for landing. He’s a high level striker, I did not fight scared or showed him too much respect. I’ve sparred and trained with top kick boxers and Jon Jones for years who’s the best fighter currently. But Anderson’s counter striking is better than all. So I had to be patient otherwise he finishes you like others in the past.Never leave to judges lol. That’s what judges are for. Otherwise make it a fight to finish or someone quits. Dumbest statement ever. 19 of 23 media outlets had me winning. Including Dana who said it on an interview Fox Sports after the fight Ariel Helwani, Damon and Cormier along with 85% of others. I clearly won 29-28, some may say 30-27 but for sure 29-28. I lost a win , money and a career defining win over a legend who I would’ve been honored to have. Don’t ask me anymore about the fight I’m done talking about it. On to the next!

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    I havven’t seen it yet but everybody is saying that Brunson did a decent job and may have even been robbed by the new yorkers

    silvas a tough out

    • Triggerman99

      It was a close fight. Brunson had his moments, but Silva was generally more aggressive in “trying to win the fight”, which I suppose weighs into the scoring.
      Brunson may have won on the stat sheet, but the question is whether he did enough to win the fight. Those two aren’t the same thing.
      I thought Brunson won, but it wasnt a robbery to award it to Silva.
      Brunson at times looked tentative and unwilling to engage, while Silva didn’t. That was probably the difference.

  • GM

    Cyborg is a ugly cow

    • George Sperry

      If that’s your pic then you have no room to talk.

  • drew

    Brunson landed more significant strikes according to fightmetric. I’m not sure how they go about judging what strikes are counted as significant though or how each strike can be judge to be more damaging than other for that matter.

    • MikeMcK

      In Boxing, significant strikes are usually considered any strike other than a jab.

      In MMA it appears to be any strike, other than short punches in the clinch, and on the ground. For awhile I don’t believe leg kicks were considered significant either.

      I’ve always thought counting strikes as a terrible way to judge a fight. If we judge that way Nick Diaz would never lose a decision. (Come to think of it, that’s how Frankie Edgar has won many decisions)

      For me personally, the biggest injustice was mentioned in the article. Defending takedowns should “gain you points.” Anytime a fighter is unable to do what he wants too, it should count against him. At a minimum a defended takedown should be worth half of a successful one. It’s crazy to think fighters should be allowed to spend the majority of a fight failing at his goal, and win.

  • Jules

    AS won ! that’s it !

    He should be ashamed of his performance instead of telling us that it was a steal.

    He was scared. He did nothing while he finally took AS down. And he was running when AS landed kicks and punches.

    Should he be proud of that ? Should he be proud of a win build by trying to play with the rules ?

  • William A Haynes

    I didn’t get to see the fight, so my opinion will carry little weight. If the judges were in fact “awed” by Anderson Silva, then Derek Brunson has room to gripe. But I’ve seldom seen a decision overturned, if ever. The fight’s over, Silva was awarded the W, and all the bitchin’ and moanin’ will not change that fact. Why doesn’t he wish for a rematch!! He (Silva) can be beaten! That’s been proved!! And come out with his (Brunson) own flamboyance!!! That’ll do more good than whinin’ now about what happened, or didn’t, then!! I’ve read several comments with the same opinion, that Brunson won!! And Dana White even said he wasn’t happy about the event. Go for a rematch and prove himself to the UFC, the people, but more important to himself!!!

               

