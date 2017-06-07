Derek Brunson Pounds Out Roan Carneiro (UFC KO of the Week)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Derek Brunson finish Roan Carneiro during their middleweight bout at Fight Night Pittsburgh in 2016. Don’t miss Brunson take on Daniel Kelly at Fight Night Auckland on June 10.

