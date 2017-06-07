Derek Brunson Pounds Out Roan Carneiro (UFC KO of the Week)

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 7, 2017
(Courtesy of UFC)

Watch Derek Brunson finish Roan Carneiro during their middleweight bout at Fight Night Pittsburgh in 2016. Don’t miss Brunson take on Daniel Kelly at Fight Night Auckland on June 10.

Oscar De La Hoya on Mayweather vs. McGregor: 'That Fight Sucks' (video)

Related Article

Henry Cejudo Faces Wilson Reis at UFC 216

Jun 07, 2017No Comments15 Views

A bout between top-five ranked flyweights Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis will take place at UFC 216 on Sept. 9 in Edmonton, Canada.

Derrick Lewis Takes Out Rua...

Watch Derrick Lewis take out Ruan Potts. Lewis puts

Jun 07, 2017

Vitor Belfort Reinventing H...

40-year-old Vitor Belfort is reinventing himself as a fighter

Jun 07, 2017

Claudia Gadelha: ‘I B...

Top-ranked strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha has lost to champion

Jun 07, 2017
               

