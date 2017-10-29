Derek Brunson, Pedro Munhoz Earn Bonuses for Devastating First Round Finishes in Brazil

Derek Brunson earned a devastating first round knockout in his main event fight against Lyoto Machida and now he’s going home with an extra $50,000 in the bank as well.

Brunson led the post fight bonuses from UFC Fight Night in Brazil after he silenced a loud crowd with a barrage of punches that put Machida down and out just midway through the opening round.

It marked Brunson’s sixth consecutive first round knockout in his past six wins inside the Octagon.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz took home $50,000 for ‘performance of the night’ after he finished Rob Font with a nasty guillotine choke from the top in their bantamweight showdown on the main card.

It was the third time in four wins that Munhoz earned a victory by way of guillotine choke.

As for ‘Fight of the Night’, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Max Griffin took home the honors after a crazy back and forth war in their welterweight bout on the prelims.

Dos Santos ultimately earned the unanimous decision win but he and Griffin will both take home $50,000 each for the performance.

UFC Fight Night 118 Fighter Bonuses

Fight of the Night: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Max Griffin

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Max Griffin Performance of the Night: Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson Performance of the Night: Pedro Munhoz

