Derek Brunson: ‘Jacare Souza is Very Predictable’

(Courtesy of UFC)

Derek Brunson is looking for revenge against Jacare Souza after being defeated by Souza back in 2012. Don’t miss Brunson and Souza square off in the main event of UFC Fight Night Charlotte.

TRENDING > UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats

UFC on FOX 27 headliners Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson first fought when they were both on the Strikeforce roster prior to the UFC purchasing the rival fight promotion. Jacare won that fight with a blistering 41-second knockout that left a sour taste in Brunson’s mouth.

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 27, on MMAWeekly.com for UFC on FOX 27: Jacare vs. Brunson 2 Full Results and Live Fight Stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT with Jacare Souza vs. Derek Brunson headlining the Charlotte fight card.