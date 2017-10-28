Derek Brunson Expects the Best Lyoto Machida, the Machida that was UFC Champion

Even though Lyoto Machida has been sidelined for the past two years, mostly because of an anti-doping policy violation, Derek Brunson is expecting the championship caliber fighter that Machida once was when they step into the Octagon on Saturday night in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Stay tuned to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday for full UFC Fight Night 119: Brunson vs. Machida live results and fight stats. The first bout is slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

