Dennis Siver Finishes Strong to Best BJ Penn (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Dennis Siver as he stepped up the pressure late in the fight to get the better of BJ Penn at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

