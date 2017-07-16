Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins: UFC on FOX 25 Road to the Octagon

(Courtesy of UFC)
In the dynamic featherweight co-main event at UFC on FOX 25 in Long Island, New Yorker Dennis Bermudez looks to stop Indiana’s Darren Elkins in a heated battle in one of the UFC’s most stacked divisions. Bermudez balances training with fatherhood, as he seeks to live up to the hard working standards that his own father set for him. Across the country in Sacramento, Elkins joins forces with Urijah Faber’s Team Alpha Male as he seeks to continue one of the division’s best winning streaks while his family adapts to a new life in California.
