Dennis Bermudez: ‘Korean Zombie is Another Guy in the Way’ (UFC Houston Video)
Dennis Bermudez is ready and motivated as he heads into a match-up with the “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday in the main event at UFC Fight Night Houston.
Watch the "Korean Zombie," Chang Sung Jung, submit Leonard Garcia at UFC Fight Night Seattle in 2011 with the first ever Twister in UFC history.