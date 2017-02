Dennis Bermudez: ‘I Want To Be The World Champion’ (UFC Houston Video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Ninth-ranked featherweight Dennis Bermudez is coming off two big wins, and looks to welcome Chan Sung Jung back to the Octagon at UFC Fight Night Houston and establish himself as a top contender in one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC.

