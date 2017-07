Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins Preview Their UFC on FOX 25 Co-Main Event Bout

(Courtesy of UFC)

Featherweight veterans Dennis Bermudez and Darren Elkins meet in the co-main event of UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island.

MORE MMA:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram