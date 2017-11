Denise Kielholtz Wins Bellator MMA Debut by Submission (Bellator 188 Full Fight)

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Promotional newcomer Denise Kielholtz won her Bellator MMA debut by submitting Jessica Middleton at Bellator 188 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Watch the full fight.

