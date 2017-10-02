               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKevin Lee Explains Why He Hopes Tony Ferguson Can Survive to the Championship Rounds at UFC 216

Kevin Lee

featuredKevin Lee Doesn’t Respect Conor McGregor’s UFC Lightweight Title

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 press conference

featuredConor McGregor Teases His UFC Return, Names Several Possible Opponents

Tony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum separated at UFC 216 luncheon

featuredTony Ferguson and Fabricio Werdum Have to be Separated at UFC 216 Luncheon (Video)

Demtrious Johnson Roasts Kevin Lee on Making Weight: ‘I Had Oreos!’

October 2, 2017
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of Karyn Bryant)

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson and interim lightweight title contender Kevin Lee were in Los Angeles on Monday for a media luncheon to promote their respective fights, which take place on Saturday at UFC 216 in Las Vegas. 

Though the two addressed their fights, Johnson took a little time to have some fun with Lee, roasting him about making weight. Apparently, the flyweight champ doesn’t have much trouble making weight, as he flaunted how he eats Oreo cookies and more. All the while, Lee was chomping on a hearty helping of fresh lettuce.

TRENDING > UFC Plans Sizable Donation to Aid Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Johnson will face Ray Borg, putting his belt on the line in hopes of securing a record-setting eleventh title defense. Lee steps into the UFC 216 main event with Tony Ferguson, trying to capture the interim version of Conor McGregor‘s lightweight strap.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Pittsburgh
UFC Fight Night: Japan
UFC 216: Ferguson vs. Lee
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC Fight Night: Sao Paulo
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Virginia
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26
UFC 219: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA