Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal: UFC 211 Joe Rogan Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

UFC commentator Joe Rogan breaks down the welterweight bout between Demian Maia and Jorge Masvidal scheduled for UFC 211.

UFC 211: Miocic vs. dos Santos takes place on Saturday in Dallas. Follow along on MMAWeekly.com for full UFC 211 results and live fights stats, courtesy of our friends at Fight Analytics.

